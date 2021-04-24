“The Grace of God told me to say something”: teenage girl develops blood clots from birth control pill

Tristan Morris, 18, went to give blood, and ended up going to the hospital with severe blood clots due to Tri-Cyclen. Amy Olivia MacNeill photo.

By Amy Olivia MacNeill

April 12, 2021

A month after Tristan Morris, 18, started taking the birth control, Tri-Cyclen, she started to feel a pain in her leg.

While sitting in her living room a severe pain started radiating through her leg that wouldn’t go away.

She got her twin sister, Stephanie to massage her leg, but the pain didn’t stop.

It remained a dull ache for two weeks.

“Anytime I was to touch it, it was tender.”

While out biking, she couldn’t catch her breath and experienced a lot of chest pain, which was unusual.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know how serious.”

It was until she decided to donate blood that the truth came out.

A screener asked her if she’d had chest pain.

“I didn’t want to say anything because I knew I wouldn’t be able to donate. But the Grace of God I guess told me to say something.”

The screener was concerned and told her to seek medical advice.

The following day she went to a walk-in clinic. Her blood pressure was high and her oxygen levels low, so the doctor sent her to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A CT scan showed she had a blood clot in each lung, called Pulmonary Embolisms.

The blood clots began in her leg and traveled up to her lungs.

She had to stay in the hospital for five days and five nights and was put on a blood thinner for six months.

Morris, just like any woman who uses Tri-Cyclen birth control, had a 1 in 1000 chance of developing a severe side effect such as pulmonary embolisms, heart attack, or a stroke.

Due to this the high probability of health complications the CIFA and FDA discontinued the birth control in June 2020 from markets, but it’s still possible to purchase online.

Researchers with the University of Michigan found Tri-Cyclen contains high amounts of the hormone progestin which increases the rate of blood clots and in higher amounts than any other birth control.

Toronto Naturopathic Doctor Kate Whimister who works at Wavelength Wellness, a naturopathic clinic says proper nutrition, certain herbs, homeopathy, and other methods of contraception such as condoms are a healthier solution instead of taking birth control.

“Taking birth control is a tool for imposing an artificial cycle on top of a natural cycle, obscuring your true state of health.”