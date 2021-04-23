Music therapy helps fill gaps in P.E.I.’s mental healthcare system

By Chelsea Perry

“It’s kind of like being stabbed with a knife that’s still being made.”

Jennifer Mooney has Trigeminal Neuralgia, which causes excruciating pain in the face. Her condition is so rare that there are only two cases on PEI.

Due to the rarity of her condition, Mooney struggled to find pain relief.

Doctors told Mooney to try and stay calm during flare ups, because anxiety worsens the symptoms.

“Keep it even keel. Try not to be argumentative.”

Mooney laughed.

“I’m not great at doing that on my own.”

During flare ups, her heart rate skyrockets. Music helps her bring it down to a normal level.

“I find it easier when music is the background, rather than my pain.”

Mooney has playlists for almost every daily activity, from driving to sleeping to mowing the lawn.

“If I sit with the music, I’ve found that there are certain albums that will drop my heart rate by 11 beats.”

Thirteen by Michael Dalton and Tea for the Tillerman by Cat Stevens are among her favourites.

Mooney said she would love to access music therapy if it were financially feasible for her.

“I think I would be a great guinea pig.”

Mooney is in the company of countless others who’ve had their lives changed by music.

Rebecca Griffin from Ohio was diagnosed with autism at 16. She uses music therapy to help her ears adjust to loud noises.

Prior to accessing music therapy, Griffin said she wore noise cancelling headphones to cope with extreme sensitivity to sound.

“I couldn’t even watch TV past volume level ten.”

Music has opened up a world of opportunity, allowing her to take part in multiple bands, she said.

“I’ve also been able to go to concerts and fireworks shows. That’s crazy for me.”