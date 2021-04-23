Island seniors braving public places for first time in a year

Rosalie Connolly visits Sobeys for the first time in over a year, since the pandemic began. She feels safe going out now as she has received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago. Abigail Cox photo.

By Abigail Cox

April 22, 2021

Rosalie Connolly, 82, went to the grocery store last week for the first time in over a year. She hasn’t been in a store since the pandemic started.

Connolly finally feels safe going into stores because she received her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine three weeks ago.

But the experience was still a bit overwhelming.

“I was kind of anxious,” she said.

Connolly is grateful for her children and grandchildren who come to visit her all the time and help her run her errands.

“The thing I miss the most, is being able to get the whole family together and I miss getting hugs.”

Connolly isn’t the only senior who has found the past year to be stressful.

Kayla Connolly, a Registered Care Worker at the Prince Edward Home says that a lot of her clients have found it really hard.

“The residents of the home weren’t able to leave the building for the last year other than for appointments, which was really hard on a lot of them,” she said.

Residents were only allowed two or three dedicated visitors because of restrictions. It was difficult for some to decide on which family members these would be, not knowing how long this may go on for, she said.

For the last year, residents were not able to leave the home as they pleased. Last month that restriction was lifted.

“Now they are able to go visit their families, go to the store, stay the night at a family members house, which is really great.”

Meanwhile, Rosalie Connolly is starting to run some of her own errands again and is getting out more to see people, safely at a distance.