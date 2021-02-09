(VIDEO) Popular New fitness class started by Holland College Student has waitlist

By Sarah Baker

Feb. 9, 2021

It’s just past noon as people start to enter studio 215 in the McMillan Centre for Community

Engagement.

Yellow tape on the floor separates the room into sections so everyone can social distance

and have their mask off while they exercise.

Maria Leiva sits on a mat at the front of the room and waits for more people to arrive.

Welcome to Whole Body Fitness, a class taught by Leiva who is a second-year student in the

Sport and Leisure program at Holland College.



Holland College student Maria Leiva instructs fellow students and staff how to do various

exercises during her first class at the McMillan Centre. Sarah Baker photo.

She is teaching this class as part of her practicum, but she has taught similar classes

before.

“I’m a certified fitness trainer back in Argentina,” said the 35-year-old who now lives in

Charlottetown.

Fitness, how the human body works and how people can be healthier, has always

interested Leiva.

“What we can do through movement to be healthier is what I like to study.”

Students and staff need some kind of workout that is accessible, said Leiva.

“With Covid, it’s important to find a way for students and staff to relieve stress.”

And it seems to be something that more people than ever are looking for right now.

With 10 people signed up, the class is full and there is already a waiting list.

The class is built so every part of the body will be incorporated, said Leiva.

“There are five different blocks including a general warm-up, a lower body work-out,

mid-body, upper body, and then the cool down.”

The exercises are mainly yoga and pilates, but there are also cardio exercises in between

the different segments, said Leiva.

“Yoga can be very intense if you know how to adapt it.”

Leiva remains at the front of the room during the class while demonstrating

each activity. If someone needed assistance, or isn’t doing it properly, she goes over and

corrects their position.

At the end of the class, the group claps and thanks Leiva.