(AUDIO) 49 COVID tests and counting: Life of a travelling surgeon.

Length: 3:41

By Meoshe Thompson

Feb. 1st, 2021

Dr. Joshua Mayich stopped the treadmill.

The run was lighter than his usual three-mile routine.

He looked over at his dumbbells and shrugged.

Mayich grabbed his 40-oz water jug.

“I’ve been doing this a while, why stop now,” he thought.

He continued his daily workout.

Mayich works out a lot, because he spends most of his time quarantining in his

basement in Albion, P.E.I.





Dr. Joshua Mayich is an orthopedic trauma surgeon who has been tested 49 times for COVID-19. Submitted photo.

The traveling orthopedic trauma surgeon signed a four-year contract to travel to and

from P.E.I. to work at three different hospitals in New Brunswick.

He’s been doing this since June, having his temperature taken daily. He has been tested 49 times for COVID-19.

The process to return to P.E.I is easy, said Mayich.

“I get my isolation order on the other side of the bridge. I drive straight from the bridge to

the testing centre. I get my first test and I isolate in my basement apartment from my family until

my test comes back negative, and essentially I’m housebound until I leave again.”

The worst thing he can imagine would be bringing COVID back to his family, he said.

“I’m not in any rush to hang out with my family. When I get my second COVID test

results back, then I feel as though it’s safe”

Mayich and his wife have three sons ages 11, 10 and eight.

Mayich and his sons talk through FaceTime and letters when he’s gone. They understand

the pandemic will eventually end and let them have more in-person time, he said.

“I learned in the military to adapt and overcome, so I’m teaching my boys how to adapt

and overcome.”

“My dad has always said, ‘You know, kids aren’t stupid, they’re just little.’ So they’ve

figured this out and they know that it’s not forever.”

Mayich urges others to continue to follow public health rules, such as requirements to

wear a mask and being socially distant.

“For the most part, in North America, we’ve had it very well, but this isn’t what it looks

like for others around the world.”

He plans to continue following health guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.

“If this is what I have to do to keep me and my family safe, then call it done.”