(AUDIO) 49 COVID tests and counting: Life of a travelling surgeon.

By Meoshe Thompson
Feb. 1st, 2021
Dr. Joshua Mayich stopped the treadmill.
The run was lighter than his usual three-mile routine.
He looked over at his dumbbells and shrugged.
Mayich grabbed his 40-oz water jug.
“I’ve been doing this a while, why stop now,” he thought.
He continued his daily workout.
Mayich works out a lot, because he spends most of his time quarantining in his
basement in Albion, P.E.I.
The traveling orthopedic trauma surgeon signed a four-year contract to travel to and
from P.E.I. to work at three different hospitals in New Brunswick.
He’s been doing this since June, having his temperature taken daily. He has been tested 49 times for COVID-19.
The process to return to P.E.I is easy, said Mayich.
“I get my isolation order on the other side of the bridge. I drive straight from the bridge to
the testing centre. I get my first test and I isolate in my basement apartment from my family until
my test comes back negative, and essentially I’m housebound until I leave again.”
The worst thing he can imagine would be bringing COVID back to his family, he said.
“I’m not in any rush to hang out with my family. When I get my second COVID test
results back, then I feel as though it’s safe”
Mayich and his wife have three sons ages 11, 10 and eight.
Mayich and his sons talk through FaceTime and letters when he’s gone. They understand
the pandemic will eventually end and let them have more in-person time, he said.
“I learned in the military to adapt and overcome, so I’m teaching my boys how to adapt
and overcome.”
“My dad has always said, ‘You know, kids aren’t stupid, they’re just little.’ So they’ve
figured this out and they know that it’s not forever.”
Mayich urges others to continue to follow public health rules, such as requirements to
wear a mask and being socially distant.
“For the most part, in North America, we’ve had it very well, but this isn’t what it looks
like for others around the world.”
He plans to continue following health guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.
“If this is what I have to do to keep me and my family safe, then call it done.”