(VIDEO) Super Bowl is super small this year due to COVID-19

By Noah McNeill
Feb. 7, 2021
David Burke watched the Super Bowl this year, same as always.
Everything else was different.
Burke’s family normally hosts a big party with plenty of family and friends.
This year, there were only 10 people because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Along with the smaller crowd, Burke’s father, Joey, who works in Halifax, wasn’t able to
make it back to P.E.I. for the game.
“This was probably the first Super Bowl ever, and probably the only Super Bowl we
weren’t able to watch together, so that was a little hard.”
Burke grew up playing football for the Cornwall Timberwolves.
The Super Bowl is usually an all-day event for their family, with relatives coming over
long before kickoff. This year, Burke and his brother Matt had only a couple of friends over to
stay under the 10-person limit.
Normally, there is plenty of homemade food, dips and treats. This year it was delivery
pizza and veggie trays.
While the situation is frustrating, everyone has to do their part to follow restrictions,
Burke said.
“Obviously you want to have the best time you can when you’re watching the Super
Bowl, but you just have to keep in mind that special occasions don’t mean special circumstances.
I’m not the only person this is affecting, it’s affecting everyone.”
Things were a lot different this year, but they still had a good time as a family, even with
the smaller numbers, Burke said.
“I definitely hope things are back to normal next year though. Hopefully, we can stay on
track with the pandemic and be able to host our usual party next February, with all our family
and especially Dad.”