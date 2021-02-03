(VIDEO) New App delivers local goods to Islanders stuck at home

By Cindy Nguyen

Feb. 3, 2021

When Fabian Ixkes and Drew Knowles went looking at several ordering mobile apps across the

Island, they found nothing about delivery service.

So they decided to start something for Islanders.

A few weeks later, the two met Shion Phelan and he agreed to join the business.



From left to right are Drew Knowles, Fabian Ixkes and Shion Phelan. They are co-founders of Local Buys, a delivery service

connecting Islanders with local businesses, stores and entrepreneurs. Cindy Nguyen photo.

Then they came up with the idea of Local Buys, a delivery app available on IOS and Android

where local products are shipped to Islanders in five minutes to half of an hour.

The goal is to support local businesses, especially during COVID-19, said Ixkes, the CEO.

“We look at a few local businesses and they are incurring a lot of costs they previously didn’t

have (because of COVID-19) and they are still paying rent and everything else. Then they also

have to take their time to deliver products using gas and a bunch of time as well,” he said.

“So we want to offer them a better option.”

The Local Buys app was launched Feb. 1.

The cost of using the app is affordable, said Phelan, the chief operating officer.

“Vendors using the app will pay $14.99 a month plus seven per cent transaction rate,” he said.

“It’s a very small cost considering in order to do what we’re doing. To run the delivery service,

vendors would have to build a website, design and mange it (the website), manage orders, hire

delivery drivers. That’s a lot of work.”

With seven per cent transaction fee, the Local Buys app has the lowest rate compared to several

popular delivery apps, Ixkes added.

A survey conducted by The New York Times suggests DoorDash charges up to 30 per cent in a

vendor transaction fee. This same amount is shared by Skip The Dishes. UberEats costs 30 per

cent for delivery and 15 per cent for in-store pickup.

The shipping fee starting from $3.49 in Charlottetown, $6.99 in Cornwall, and $8.99 in Stratford.

The Local Buys app is easy for both vendors and consumers to use, Ixkes said.

“For vendors, they just have to upload the store’s profile picture, name, a description and

pictures for their products.

“For consumers, same as any other ordering app, you download the app, select the products they

want to buy, add to cart, then pay. It’s at your house within an hour,” he said.

Phelan said what makes the app unique is it provides local businesses with more than just a

delivery service.

“We not only provide deliveries, advertising, showing where the businesses are at, we also give

them the opportunity to build a storefront where they can view analytics and sales views.”

Using Local Buys, the benefits are kept inside the province, he said.

“When I order something through Amazon or any kind of online commerce giant, I know that’s

not benefiting anybody. I don’t know who I’m paying and where this money is going, and this

includes delivery fee,” he said. “So why not helping your neighbors and strengthening your

community?

“When you support the local economy, your kids are going to have better sporting events, the

town is going to have better events, because the taxes come back into the city. What we’re trying

to do give you the opportunity to choose between Amazon and local businesses.”

All the delivery drivers are local, Phelan said.

“All the (shipping) money goes back to the delivery drivers, including tips. We hire local drivers

to ship local goods to local residents, that’s the key.

“Also, every single delivery driver that we have has a criminal background check, so we make

sure nothing happens. If it does, it’s out of our own pocket. But we’re not responsible for

anything like speeding tickets or meter violations, that why we’re giving them the best wage

possible,” he added.

Local Buys hopes to offer the same convenience and range of products one can have from

Amazon, from groceries to clothes, said Ixkes.

“The goal of the app is to bring local closer to you.”

The developers are waiting until the app can verify someone’s age, then tobacco and alcohol

consumers will have a delivery option, Phelan added.

“How it will work is if you don’t verify your age using your legal IDs, you won’t see these

products. Even after you purchased the product, our driver will check your ID before delivering

the product at your door. If it’s not the right person or if you’re under-age, we will take it back

without refunding,” he said.

Ixkes said the app has eight vendors. The developers hope they will have up to 25 vendors next

month and be able to expand to Halifax soon.

“By the time of 2021, we are trying to reach around 1,000 vendors and we want to have our app

in 75 per cent of Atlantic Canada.”

HAKI Apparel & Accessories is one of Local Buys’s partners. Shop owner Haley Ha appreciates

the business’s idea.

“Local Buys offers a nice and innovative idea, and the service is professional,” Ha said.

HAKI is working with the app developers to update its profile on the app, she said.

“We hope through working with Local Buys, our shop will gain visibility and give our customers

a convenient online shopping option.”

Haley Potter is another local business partnering with Local Buys. Haley Cole, the owner, said

the app makes many products available to customers during these different days.

“I think Local Buys is a great idea to help promote local businesses like my own,” she said.

“I don’t have a shop yet so this is a way to jumpstart my business and showcase to Islanders.”