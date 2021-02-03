(VIDEO) Absolute Losers gearing up to release debut album



Absolute Losers practicing in their basement studio in Stratford. From left; drummer

Daniel Hartinger, bassist/vocalist Sam Langille and guitarist Josh Langille. Noah McNeill photo.

By Noah McNeill

Feb. 2, 2021

Sam and Josh Langille have been playing music together for as long as they can

remember.

The brothers played in a number of bands growing up, but four years ago they decided

they wanted to start their own band. Sam played bass and sang, while Josh played guitar.

They just needed a drummer, who ended up being Daniel Hartinger. He went to high

school with Sam and they had worked together for the school musical.

The trio was rounded out, and Josh named the group Absolute Losers.

This year, the band is preparing to release its debut album.

They draw inspiration from a Western Canadian sound and bring it to the East Coast,

Sam said.

“It’s been hard to put a finger on our sound. We’ve had a lot of people try, us included. I

guess the best way to put it would be a punk attitude with a little more direction in the

songwriting, and attention to detail with that same kind of attitude.”

The band practices in Stratford and are always working on their sound, as well as writing

new material.

For now, their main focus is the album, Hartinger said.

“For 2021, we’re just focused on getting this album recorded. We have all the material

written, it’s just a matter of recording it, which we will do right here in the basement.”

In their basement studio, posters of various bands hang on the walls. Wires run across the

carpeted floor. A microphone stand is set up in the corner, next to the drum set. Guitars lean

against the wall.

Their recording setup shows you don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to make

professional-sounding music. The band has a more unique sound because of their simplicity, said

Josh, the band’s oldest member at 22.

“We don’t really do a lot of effects, we don’t play super loud. We aren’t trying to blow

anyone’s minds with soundscapes or anything like that, that a lot of indie bands do.”

They’re planning to release a single before their album, sometime in the next couple of

months.

Until then, their focus is perfecting their album and spreading the word about Absolute

Losers.