(AUDIO) Organ recipients applaud P.E.I. MLA pushing for opt-out legislation

By Sarah Baker

Feb. 4, 2021

Annie MacDonald’s kidney was failing.

Three times a week she went for dialysis for three to five hours. As well, she would get

her blood cleaned and have fluid removed.

MacDonald had to avoid sodium, salt, whole grains, and bananas.

When they cleaned her blood and removed fluid, she lost weight, pounds.

Sometimes, they took too much fluid and MacDonald would get weak. She passed out a

couple of times.

During the winter, things got even more difficult.

Someone had to come on a snowmobile to pick her up and take her to the main road.

From there, she went in some one’s truck.

Meanwhile, she still had to take care of her infant son, taking him with her a couple

times.

After treatments, she’d go home and go straight to bed because of the terrible headaches.

She couldn’t shower because of the line in her chest. She had to sit in a tub of shallow

water. She washed her hair in the sink.

“It took a lot away from me,” said MacDonald from her home in Rustico.

Now, it appears changes to the Organ Donation Act made by Nova Scotia will make

things easier for people like MacDonald.

On Jan. 18, Nova Scotia began using an opt-out system for organ donation.

People can fill out an application to opt-out from donating online. The decision is

recorded and displayed on the front of an individual’s health card.

That’s a system MLA Gordon McNeilly hopes to bring to P.E.I. He has a draft bill he

hopes to present to the legislature soon.

MLA Gordon McNeilly. Sarah Baker Photo.

“We want organ donation to be something people will talk about,” he said.

McNeilly is a registered organ donor.

“This is the ultimate gift that can make somebody’s life better,” he said.

This legislation can make a difference and mean something to a lot of people, said

McNeilly.

“That’s why I got into politics, to help others.”

People outside of Atlantic Canada are also interested in the changes Nova Scotia made.

Amanda Voysey from Calgary, Alberta is one of them.

An opt-out system should be used across all of Canada, said the 45-year-old.

“I was told by various doctors and nurses that studies show in countries where the opt-out

system is used, organ donation is much higher.”

Voysey was 29 when she had her heart transplant.

She was dying. Any activity required assistance.

She depended on a 24-hour IV to maintain her heartbeat.

Her lungs tended to fill up with fluid which required emergency IV medication.

Voysey suffered temporary deafness as a side-effect of the medication.

She could not leave the nursing unit and spent most of her time in bed.

Now, Voysey still takes medication and has lab work done, but life is better.

“I live what I consider to be a normal life. Everyone must do things to take care of

themselves, I just have to do a few more.”

People in Nova Scotia, including Helen Triff of Amherst like the new system.

“People mention it and think it’s a good idea,” said Triff, “I think it’s fantastic.”

Triff has many family members in the medical field who all feel this is a good move.

Triff has been a registered organ donor for 25 years.

“It’s a sad truth, but people die unexpectedly and have healthy tissue, so for people to

think more about what if, that’s a good thing.”

As for MacDonald, three years ago she received her new kidney.

The first year had some bumps, but as soon as she got the transplant MacDonald’s mom

looked at her.

“You have colour in your face.”

MacDonald has more energy now and feels good. She has to take anti-rejection

medication twice a day.

“I have my life back. I feel like me, and I feel good,” she said.