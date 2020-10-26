Explore Summerside, Evermoore Brewing Co. host city’s first-ever craft trail

By Noah McNeill

Oct. 26, 2020

A chilly breeze came in from the ocean on the Summerside waterfront. People wore toques and mittens, along with face masks. Some were wrapped in blankets.

A musician sat on a picnic table, strummed his guitar and sang.

Welcome to the first-ever Summerside Craft Trail, held Oct. 25. It attracted 53 vendors and 2,000-3,000 guests passed through.

Rose Dennis has plenty of experience planning events, but craft fairs were new to her. She is the executive director of Explore Summerside and has over 20 years of tourism experience.

Dennis was approached by Alex Clark, owner of Evermoore Brewing Co., with an idea for a craft trail. The event would run on two trails behind the brewing company, set up as a one-way circuit with vendors set up socially distanced on either side.

Everyone was happy to get out to support local vendors and be able to buy within their community once again, she said.

“The vibe was really positive. People listened and were respectful of distancing on the trail, as well as being social in a safe way.”



Rose Dennis, executive director of Explore Summerside, played a large part in planning the event. Donations were accepted for Three Oaks Senior High. Noah McNeill photo

The craft trail was free for guests and vendors, but donations were accepted for Three Oaks Senior High, whose annual craft fair was cancelled because of Covid-19. The event raised over $4,200 for the school.

“We were really upset to see [the TOSH Craft Fair] cancelled for the school because that’s a big fundraiser for them, and for us, because it brings hundreds of people to the city for that one day. It’s kind of a staple in people’s gift giving and purchasing,” Dennis said.

Clark got the idea for the craft trail after TOSH’s craft fair was cancelled, and he has hosted events on these trails before.

“I wanted to give an opportunity to some of the vendors who have missed out on so much, and then donate the proceeds back to Three Oaks,” he said.

Vendors like Justin Drummond of J&N Wood Carvings were grateful for the opportunity.

“My table was a lot fuller earlier, but that’s great for me. Less to take home,” he said during the event.



Justin Drummond of J&N Wood Carvings works his table at the Summerside Craft Trail. Noah McNeill photo.

When Clark, who also sits on Explore Summerside’s board of directors, approached Dennis with the idea, it was a no-brainer for her.

“Looking for these creative ways to adapt, because we haven’t had these events, is really key in making sure that our city sees some positive impact through a tough year,” she said.

After a successful event like this, Dennis plans to keep them coming to extend tourism season into the fall.

“We were quite pleased with the turnout and the community spirit for the event. It demonstrates that people will support opportunities like this if they are provided so we will continue to bring events like this to Summerside.”



Melissa Molyneaux, owner of Food by Mel, works her table along with her mother Marie-Claude at the Summerside Craft Trail. Noah McNeill photo.



Sid Watts of Watts Tree Farm shows off his handcrafted pens at his table during the Summerside Craft Trail. Noah McNeill photo.



Amelia Phalen and Madison Clark work their table at the Summerside Craft Trail. Phalen sells Lil’ Clay Earrings, while Clark makes scrunchies for her business Gizmo Lupin. Noah McNeill photo.