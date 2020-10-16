From slicing beef to legal briefs, Ouwerkerk wins D10 Green Candidacy

By Alex MacIsaac

Chris van Ouwerkerk stood behind the bar at his butcher shop, Butcher and Butcher in Charlottetown.

Chris, I’d vote for you in a heartbeat, a man said waiting in line.

As customers entered the store, Ouwerkerk greeted them by name. They were quick to congratulate him on his nomination as the Green Party candidate for the by-election in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe.

He didn’t consider running until sitting down with P.E.I. Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

“I met with Peter about an issue about the butcher shop, he listened to me and I felt heard.”

A week later, Bevan-Baker asked him to run. Ouwerkerk’s family encouraged him.



Chris van Ouwerkerk stands behind the bar of his butcher shop Butcher and Butcher in Charlottetown on Oct. 16. Alex MacIsaac photo.

He graduated from UNB Law in 2017 and passed the bar exam this year. He’s always wanted to be a lawyer. Meat started as a side-hustle.

“I started making jerky in my first year of law school. It kind of blew up and turned into a butcher shop,

“I drove between Fredericton and here every week during law school. It was a whole lot of driving.”

He hopes to use his law degree in government.

“There are currently no lawyers in the legislature. A lot of people might think that’s a good thing, but at the end of the day they’re in charge of creating law.

“I’d like to make sure Minister Thompson has a critical legal voice to analyze these pieces of legislature to make sure they’re balanced.”

Bloyce Thompson is the Minister of Justice and Minister of Agriculture and Land.

If elected, Ouwerkerk hopes to keep collaboration alive between parties.

“We don’t have a monopoly on good ideas, so whether it’s from inside the house from a different party, or outside from any voice, a good idea is a good idea.”

But Ouwerkerk stands firm on land use and zoning.

“We need development, but it has to be done properly with consultation, and it has to be done in a way that keeps neighbourhoods healthy.”

The development of a 41-unit apartment building in his district on Pine Drive has people talking, he said. Ouwerkerk’s against it.

“It’s not all a not-in-my-backyard kind of attitude. It’s about how do we build a neighbourhood in a healthy manner.

“The provincial government needs to step in.”