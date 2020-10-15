Island man helping to give back through electronic donations

By Gil MacLeod

Oct. 15, 2020

Reilly Webster had no idea when he donated a computer to a family in need in 2015 he would be starting a tradition for himself.

At the time, he fixed computers to sell in his spare time.

A friend shared a Facebook post about a family who had lost most of their belongings in a fire.

Since Webster had so many spare computers, he decided to fix one to be donated.

“When I dropped off the computer, the person collecting donations began to cry and tell me how grateful they were. When I got home, I realized I had so many more computers I could donate.”

Now, five years later, Webster asks friends to donate old computers and other electronics around this time every year. He fixes, repurposes and optimizes old electronics.

Working with P.E.I. Pay It Forward, a community Facebook group that aims to help others by donating items to families in need on the Island, Webster donates the electronics to families in need for work or school.

P.E.I. Pay It Forward will also take anything from clothing, to kitchenware, beds, furniture and groceries. Webster deals with the technology and is seeking computers, tablets, cell phones, gaming consoles and TVs.

“I try to put a push on computer and electronic donations during back to school and Christmas seasons.”

That’s especially true with many classes being taught online due to COVID-19.

The holidays can also be a stressful time for low-income families, said Webster.

“As an adult, you appreciate gifts like socks or kitchenware, but as a kid getting a video game console is just so exciting.”

When people get new electronics, don’t throw out the old ones without seeing if they can be repurposed, he said.

“It may not mean much to you anymore, but for a single mom or a couple of kids at Christmas, it could mean the world.”

People will often cry and hug Webster. They will follow up later to tell him how much it has helped, or how happy their kids were on Christmas Day to receive something they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise, he said.

“I just want people to know we’re all in this together and we need to help one another. I want people to know there are people out there who care.”