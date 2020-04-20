(VIDEO) Vietnam has free rice ATMs to help those in need amid COVID-19

By Cindy Nguyen
Apr. 17, 2020
Rice ATMs have popped up all over Vietnam, an idea created by entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh, in Ho Chi Minh City.
After the Vietnamese government started a nationwide social distancing campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people lost their jobs and are struggling to pay for food.
Hoang decided to lend those in need a hand. His idea has received a lot of support from the community.
Hoang’s rice machine has inspired many similar initiatives nationwide to support underprivileged people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nguyen Manh Hung, director of Thai Ha Books company, has sponsored the installation of a rice machine in Hanoi.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related