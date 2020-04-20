(VIDEO) Vietnam has free rice ATMs to help those in need amid COVID-19

By Cindy Nguyen

Apr. 17, 2020

Rice ATMs have popped up all over Vietnam, an idea created by entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh, in Ho Chi Minh City.

After the Vietnamese government started a nationwide social distancing campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people lost their jobs and are struggling to pay for food.

Hoang decided to lend those in need a hand. His idea has received a lot of support from the community.

Hoang’s rice machine has inspired many similar initiatives nationwide to support underprivileged people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Manh Hung, director of Thai Ha Books company, has sponsored the installation of a rice machine in Hanoi.



Donated Rice for Rice ATMs. Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.



On April 11, the first rice ATM was launched in Nghia Tan ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.







People line up to get free rice are required to keep a minimum distance of two metres from each other in the queue. Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.



Instructions for how to operate free rice ATMs.”People should wait until the button turns green, then push it to collect rice.” Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.





Volunteers show a woman how to push the lever on the ground which prompts the rice ATM to fill up her bag. People are required to wear face masks and bring their own bag to avoid dumping plastic waste. Those who don’t bring bags will be given paper bags. Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.



Each person is given 3kg of rice per visit. Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.





Pre-filled 3Kg paper bags are also available, so no one has to wait in the line for too long. Hanoi, Vietnam. Cindy Nguyen photo.