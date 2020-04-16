Local restaurant gives away food to those in need

Photo: Hamed Voghoufi, owner of Brits Fish and Chips, has donated food which would otherwise go to waste to those in need ( Facetime screenshot ). Aria Nabizadeh photo.

By Aria Nabizadeh

April 9, 2020

A Charlottetown restaurant has turned a bad situation into an opportunity to help employees struggling to put food on the table.

Brits Fish and Chips has given away most of its food to staff and homeless people, instead of letting it waste. Hamed Voghoufi is one of the owners of Brits Fish and Chips restaurants and has worked there for more than seven years.

“To waste less food supplies, we end up giving them to our staff that they were in need of food. Now that we lost our food supplies and profit we have to pay for all the food supplies, utilities and wages that we owed to our suppliers and staff, meanwhile, the business is not making any profit,” Voghoufi said.

Brits Fish and Chips is a family business that is managed by Voghoufi’s family.

All P.E.I restaurants have closed their doors to customers due to COVID-19. Some continue to deliver food, or offer a limited menu for pick up. But there is a risk in spreading the virus, said Voghoufi, which is why he has chosen to remain closed.

Because of that, he is struggling with paying the rent and other expenses.

“We are currently closed until further announcements for reducing the impact of the virus in our community. Because of this we are losing food supplies and profit and we still have to pay all the business utilities,” Voghoufi said.

But Voghoufi isn’t sure if the restaurant will be able to recover financially, especially if it remains closed for months.

“If everything goes back to normal, we still have to buy all the supplies for our products. With the global situation we have right now, we think we won’t have an ideal tourist season in the tourism industry, which means less profit to pay for the loss that we already have from coronavirus,” Voghoufi said.

Voghoufi is not sure when he will be able to open his restaurant, nor whether customers will return.

Many staff members have reached out to Voghoufi with warm wishes during this difficult time.

Voghoufi plans to apply for all available government assistance programs.