Esports coming to Holland College

Photo: Preview of Holland Hurricanes Esports NASCARS. Curtesy of Motorsports.

By Nathan Anderson

April 8, 2020

Esports is coming to Holland college as a varsity program June 4 and part of the NASCAR online circuit.

The Hurricanes have been exploring esports for a year. Although it hasn’t made it to Atlantic Canada the college is looking at competing at a varsity level similar to schools in Ontario and the rest of the country.

Daniel Cudmore, Communication Coordinator for the Holland Hurricanes, presented the idea to Albert Roche, director of Athletics and Recreation for Holland College.

“We took the idea and agreed it was a good chance to get involved in esports, without the full commitment of running a varsity program. It’s a chance to get our feet wet and take a small step”, said Cudmore.

The Hurricanes will enter a team under the name Hurricanes eMotorsports. This team will be made up of staff and students of Holland College. They will practice weekly and prepare as a team for each event. There is also the potential for sponsorship before the season starts.

The series will be open to any residents of Canada over the age of 16, and up to 40 people who are not attending college can also participate. It will be hosted on the PlayStation 4 console and the NASCAR Heat 4 game from Motorsport Games. If this is a success, the series will then expand to Xbox.

The drivers will all compete from the comfort of their own home using their own personal console, game and a steering wheel setup.

The series trial launched on Monday for a test run and ten people have already registered, most of them are P.E.I. locals.

“We’re still working through getting registration forms in and car designs and such to feature on the website,” said Cudmore.