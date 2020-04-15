Help is available for students affected by COVID-19

By Wyatt Gillis

April 15, 2020

It’s the time of year when Island students are writing exams and applying for summer jobs. Only this year, things are different.

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 students are entering one of the most unstable job markets in decades.

Summer employment opportunities are beginning to dry up due to economic uncertainty, leaving many wondering what their next step will be.

Several programs have been announced by the government designed to help people suffering from financial insecurity.

Below is a list of student-friendly resources people can access.

Rental supplements

One of the biggest costs associated with being a student is rent. The Temporary Rental Assistance Benefit provides $1000 over the course of three months, $500 in April, $250 for May and $250 for June.

If you are a student whose income has been impacted by COVID-19 but do not qualify for either federal programs you can still apply for the benefit. You’ll need your PEI health card and social security number in order to sign up. (https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/social-development-and-housing/temporary-rental-assistance-benefit)

Food Banks

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and can help students in need of food. If you plan to go to the Salvation Army you’ll need to provide your provincial health card and a piece of mail with your current address in order to register.

Upper Room Food Bank is also available to students who may need help with food. You’ll also need your health care and a piece of mail to register. Food hampers are only given out on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 9 a.m. to 11a.m., so be sure to plan ahead.

The UPEI Food Bank offers a variety of food for students including pasta, canned goods, milk, and eggs for students. This week they’ll be open this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sobeys has partnered with the province of P.E.I. to supply employers with $100 gift cards to help Islanders who may have been laid off but are still waiting for benefits. There are some restrictions, and you can find out more here. (https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/employee-gift-card-program)

Mental Health Resources

If you’re feeling lost, alone, or just need someone to talk to during all of this, Aspiria continues to offer free counselling to UPEI and Holland College students. You can sign up online or through their mobile app. If you’re a student and you need immediate support you can call the Clinical Response Centre at 1-877-234-5327.

Unemployment Benefits

The federal government recently added eligibility for CERB or The Canadian Emergency Response benefit to include those who make $1000 a month or less ( and are currently employed ) and those who are seasonal workers, and were expecting employment. Apply here: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html?fbclid=IwAR1NSFFgSy3bRoArY2GJU-_GBivaDiRN5KPZ8WSCxCj2S6sE8mZPNx57B-I

Canada Summer Jobs Program

The federal government recently announced changes to its summer jobs program, upping its wage subsidy from 75% to 100%. A list available employment opportunities can be found on the government’s website. (https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs.html)

Special Situations Fund

For anyone who can’t wait for any of the other benefits listed above to kick in, they’re encouraged to call 1-833-533-9333 to see if they qualify for the COVID-19 Special Situation Fund. If they qualify, they may be eligible for up to $1000 between March 16 and June 16, 2020. For questions on the special situations fund email specialsituationfund@gov.pe.ca.