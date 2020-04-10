Zoom nuptials: Maritime couple adapts wedding during pandemic

By Cole Lalonde

April 8, 2020

It was two weeks before her wedding, when Bita Saffary realized that because of public health recommendations to socially distance, her dream day might have to be postponed.

“We got pretty stressed worrying about whether the venue would be cancelled,” said Matthew MacLean, the groom.

The Maritime Baha’i couple were forced to adapt their wedding plans for COVID-19.

Saffary grew up in P.E.I. and currently works as a pharmacist in Amherst, Nova Scotia. Her suitor, MacLean, works for the Canadian Navy in Halifax. They were to be wed on March 28.

The two were 200 k.m. apart, and Saffary was facing new challenges working the frontlines during a pandemic.

They decided to cancel the big wedding and compromise with a small reception of 15 people at a friend’s place.

Nova Scotia put a limit on gatherings to five people. So, they decided to revise their plans yet again.

“It was a small step to reduce it to a Zoom wedding,” said MacLean, referring to the video chat software.

Before the wedding MacLean picked up Saffary and drove her to his home in Halifax, through the worst blizzard he’s ever experienced, only to find that his apartment building had banned all guests.

The couple were forced to book an Airbnb, which MacLean said was a blessing in disguise.

“It just made everything so much easier. Gave us plenty of space for our witnesses and officiant and allowed us to have very fast internet.

“And also gave us nice photos without having to go out in public.”

But there were still worries.

In a Baha’i wedding, the couple must recite sacred vows to each other prescribed by Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the religion.

“It’s not something we can repeat, the Bahá’í part we mean,” said MacLean.

The couple were disappointed that virtual guests would feel detached from the experience.

“It was definitely hard to not be able to hug all our family and friends too,” said Saffary.

Saffary, MacLean, two witnesses and a Baha’i marriage secretary sat in a room together, meeting both the five-person limit and legal marriage requirements.

Another 50 guests attended the wedding via Zoom video chat.

Nemat Sobhani, the officiant, started things off by explaining the nature of a Baha’i wedding.

“While the marriage ceremony can be as simple or as elaborate as the couple wish, the Baha’i requirement is itself very simple,” he said.

P.E.I. musician Jasmine Michel, tuning in from Charlottetown, then sang music inspired by Baha’i writings on ukulele.

Various friends of the couple tuning in from Ontario to the U.S. read quotes and recited prayers from the writings.

Saffary’s mother, who was also in attendance from Charlottetown, chanted a prayer in Farsi.

Family friends from Amherst sang a song with their three young sons.

Then Saffary and MacLean said their vows and kissed.

Two home video compilations of the bride and groom as kids growing up were also shown to everyone.

MacLean said once the ceremony started, all worries went away.

“It really felt like we were with everybody, and there was just a feeling of joy.”

Saffary said it was also the first time her mother and uncle from Iran had been reunited in about 30 years.

“She isn’t great with technology, so she hadn’t video chatted with him before.

“And he wouldn’t have been able to come to the wedding in person, so that was a bonus.”