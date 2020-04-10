“Stay on meds during pandemic,” Canadian doctors tell those living with bowel disease

By Logan MacLean

People living with inflammatory bowel disease should continue medications that compromise their immune system during the COVID-19 pandemic, a panel of doctors from across Canada said last week.

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada hosted a weekly webinar to update patients and professionals on how COVID-19 affects people with the disease last Thursday. The format was a Q and A, and one key question was whether certain medications raise the risk of getting COVID-19 or of it becoming particularly serious.

Dr. Eric Benchimol, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Ottawa, co-hosted the webinar. The risk for IBD patients on immunosuppressants of getting COVID-19 varies widely, but people should not take treatment into their own hands, he said.

“Bottomline message we want to be please do not stop your medications without discussing it with your doctor first.”

Still, an online panel discussion is not the same as personal medical advice, he said.

“Everything is changing very quickly, and these webinars should not replace the recommendations of your doctor.”

Dr. Remo Pannacione works in the Department of Medicine at the University of Calgary. He addressed safety in infusion clinics.

The clinics are taking the pandemic seriously, and they’ve been deemed essential in every province, he said.

“We’re optimistic they’ll continue to provide service and that they’ll continue to be a safe environment for our patients.”

IBD patients on immunosuppressants who wrote in were also concerned about how severe the virus might be for them, if they do contract it.

“Just because you’re on a biologic, there is no good evidence now that you will have a worse course of COVID-19,” Pannacione said.

If someone does contract the virus, though, their doctor will likely tell them to stop medication, he said.