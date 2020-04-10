Graduating student adapting to school at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Noah McNeill

April 8, 2020

Bob Lund-Coles’ family told him there would be a lot of closures and cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Okay, maybe the schools might end up getting closed too,” he thought.

A few days later, on March 15, schools across P.E.I. closed for two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. That has now been extended to May 11.

Lund-Coles, Stratford, is a grade 12 student at Charlottetown Rural and started his online classes earlier this week. His teachers are using Google Classroom to communicate with students and assign work.

“Very easy stuff, just a little video telling you what to do and then the work,” he said.

As a graduating student, the school closures affected Lund-Coles more than most other students.

Premier Dennis King said grade 12 students will have some form of prom and graduation ceremony, but how and when these events will take place is still up in the air.

Lund-Coles said he understands, but still wants to be able to celebrate graduation with his friends and family.

“This is going blow over eventually. If it’s delayed, it’s delayed.”

However, he fears delaying the ceremony may give students less time to prepare for post-secondary, he said. The 18-year-old recently applied for the two-year Culinary Arts program at Holland College.

“Some people need all the time they can get. They might be going overseas, setting up for residence and possibly leaving home for the first time. It’s a big step up.”

Lund-Coles finds it strange he may have already had his last day of school, he said. He’s been thinking about gratitude a lot lately.

“This second semester I really wanted to focus on gratitude and be grateful for all my teachers. It takes a little time to really get in that mindset and I was looking forward to coming back to school with that mindset,” he said.

Looking back, Lund-Coles was grateful for everything he was able to accomplish through high school, such as performing in the school musical and being elected to student council.

“If that was my last day, it wouldn’t be so bad because I have so many other highlights.”