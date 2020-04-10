Fourteen days living in Vietnamese quarantine

Cindy Nguyen is a first-year student in the journalism program at Holland College in Charlottetown. She is from Vietnam.

By Cindy Nguyen

April 8, 2020

8 p.m. Noi Bai Airport. Ha Noi, Viet Nam.

In the medical isolation area, all passengers are asked to hand in their passports. The crowd is riled up with lots of questions. Standing in a blue medical protective suit, the military staff explain.

“We will give you your passport back after 14 days when you’re allowed to leave the quarantine region.”

“Just for 14 days, I’ll be fine,” I think, try to comfort myself and not to think of the two weeks ahead, staying in a strange place and not being able to see my parents.

Before leaving the airport, Mom calls and tells me to think positively.

“Staying in quarantine is the best way to protect not only yourself, but also our family and society.”

I smile.

“I understand, Mom.”

10:30 p.m. On the way to the quarantine area.

We get into a bus. Military forces have been sent to support the airport in taking passengers to centralized quarantine areas.

I choose a seat close to the driver. He smiles at all of us.

While I wait for others to settle in their seats, I talk to the driver.

“How long is it from here to the quarantine area?”

He turns and smiles.

“Around 45 minutes. You’re lucky you can stay in the dorm in the city.”

“That’s great. But can you go home after taking us there?”

He shakes his head.

“No, unfortunately. If I want to go home, I’ll have to be in quarantine for 14 days. I haven’t been home for almost a month already.”

He stops for a second.

“I miss my kids a lot. But everyone is getting through a hard time together and I’m happy I can help. I can’t leave my colleagues here.”

As the night gets darker, the bus begins its journey.

11:30 p.m. Phap Van – Tu Hiep concentrated quarantine area in Hoang Mai district.

Under the drizzle, we line up for registration before moving into our temporary home. Our belongings are being disinfected before being brought in.

The atmosphere is quiet and calm because everyone is tired after long hours of flying and waiting around. There are security guards helping us bring in luggage.

A security officer walks up to us and smiles.

“Welcome everyone. Please make yourself at home.”

After getting body-temperature checked, we arrive at our assigned room.

A typical room has four bunk beds, equipped with military blankets, pillow, mat, curtain and other necessities including drinking water, towels, face masks, hand sanitizers, mouthwash, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, hangers, and other essential toiletries.

After our first night in the dorm, nurses come in to perform our first coronavirus test the next morning. We are asked to fill out health symptoms and traveling history forms and check body temperature twice every day.



A nurse in protective suit is doing a medical test for people in quarantine. People are allowed to leave the quarantine areas after being tested negative with the virus twice after 14 days. Cindy Nguyen photo

After a few days, I start getting used to the routine. Meals are delivered to our door at the same time every day. Breakfast is at 7:30, lunch is at noon, and dinner is at 6:30.



A standard free meal provided in quarantine. Meals consist of rice, meat, eggs, veggies, bread, butter and dessert. Cindy Nguyen photo.

Staying in quarantine for two weeks is also a great way to practice self-care physically and mentally.

Due to the lack of Wi-Fi in quarantine dorm, all my activities on social media have been limited. I have a chance to take a break from Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Instead, my daily routine is doing exercise in the morning, eating three meals per day, sleeping enough 8 hours every night and catching up on school.



Sunday evening, there is a knock at the door.

“The meal is ready,” someone yells.

I walk out to get food for everyone in my room. I notice the man delivering the food has red eyes behind his big glasses.

“Is everything ok?” I ask.

He looks up, then smiles.

“Yes, everything is ok. Today is my son’s sixth birthday.”

I’m speechless in a few seconds.

He continues.

“It’s fine, I called him today and wished him a happy birthday. He even told me he’s proud of me and called me his hero.”

“You’re our hero. We’re proud of you too,” I smile back.



Anh Tuan Pham delivers daily meals for people in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, wearing his protective suit. Pham is one of thousands medical staff, who hasn’t been home for months, in order to help take care of people in quarantine and prevent the spread of the virus. Cindy Nguyen photo.





On the thirteenth day, we are told to prepare for the second coronavirus test, which is a blood test.

A nurse walks in and starts joking around.

“Who’s scared of needles?”

I have goosebumps all over me. Even though I’m wearing a mask, the nurse notices my face has gone pale.

“No worries, I’ll try to be very gentle.”

She isn’t, in my experience. It happens quickly.

“Those tiny needles get me every time,” I think.



Tuan Dung Pham Hoang, an international student coming back from Canada, is waiting for his turn to get a blood test. He expected to go home if his second test is negative for Covid-19. Cindy Nguyen photo.



The last day in quarantine.

My test for coronavirus has come back negative for the second time. Half an hour later, military staff come into my room and tell me it’s time to get my passport back. I pack all of my stuff and follow him downstairs.

“Finally, after two weeks,” I think, walking out of the dorm, enjoying my first breath of warm spring air and sunshine.

As I walk in, the military staff are friendly and supportive.

“Just leave your stuff there, we’ll help you carry everything out,” one said.

I offer to help carry the light luggage, but he smiles and says no.

“We’re a big family. Helping you is like helping our family members. It’s not only our duty, but it makes us happy that you’re healthy and you can go home.”



Military staff help bringing luggage outside, once quarantine is complete. Cindy Nguyen photo.





Many buses wait outside the quarantined dorm to help transfer people to their hometown cities. Cindy Nguyen photo.



