Drop in ridership means a different approach for P.E.I. cab drivers

By Meoshe Thompson

April 7, 2020

Wally Eldershaw has been a driver with and former owner of Co-op Taxi for over 10 years.

But he has never experienced anything like the current drop in business. Eldershaw’s ridership has plummeted in the past few weeks.

“It’s been slow. I would say business has dropped about 85 per cent.”

This is all due to the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19. As Islanders continue to practice physical distancing and social isolation, there hasn’t been a need for cab drivers like Eldershaw.

The decline in business also means cab companies have fewer cars on the road because there aren’t many people to take anywhere. Only a few essential workers need the services provided by taxi drivers.

“Right now, we are only taking the nurses and home care workers and the staff to and from the grocery stores that are now open,” Eldershaw said.

Prior to the measures put in place to address COVID-19 on the P.E.I., the company usually had 12-15 taxis on the road at once. Now they are only operating five. Most of the drivers in the company are independent owners. Yet, most have stopped driving to protect their own safety from the virus.

“A lot of taxi drivers in Charlottetown, that is the only job they do have. Some have other jobs, like me, but not everybody has that option to have another job,” Eldershaw said.

Eldershaw is still driving and plans to continue so long as he’s able to keep himself safe.

“I’m sanitizing the van down after the customers, my debit machine, door handles, I even take some wipes and do my seats. I just feel that I’m doing my part to stay safe.”