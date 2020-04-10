Cashier: Customers at checkout need to be patient with new COVID-19 rules

By Cole Lalonde

Some customers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough, says cashier on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Pratikshya Tamang is a UPEI student who works part-time at the Charlottetown Sobeys in West Royalty.

While most customers maintain a comfortable distance, Tamang said she’s afraid of customers who rush and don’t keep a safe distance from others.

For example, someone unloaded their cart too quickly, getting too close to others in the line.

“They unloaded their cart even though there was other stuff from other customers, and I couldn’t say anything. Like, they already started, right.

“I just kept focusing on scanning.”

The checkout line has standing spots for customers six feet apart, marked by crosses on the floor made of silver tape.

Tamang said other new measures taken by Sobeys, like plexiglass barriers installed at checkout for cashiers, help her feel comfortable but she still has heightened anxiety at work since the pandemic started.

Cashiers try to sanitize their hands after every customer and clean the checkout area as often as possible, said Tamang.

“And at the end of the day they also use stronger sanitizer to kill the germs at every cash.”

Tamang said employees are provided gloves, hand sanitizer and are encouraged to wash their hands every 15 minutes.

Until recently, Tamang also worked at Urban Outfitters, but it closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many other businesses have. Grocery stores are considered essential therefore remain open.

Cashiers like Tamang, who get paid minimum wage, are now front-line workers.

That’s why Sobeys launched its Hero Pay Program recently to help its front-line employees during the crisis. Each week all employees get a flat $50 added to their pay, and once an employee works 20 hours a week, they also receive an extra 2 dollars an hour for every additional hour worked.

As a part-time worker, Tamang said she’s glad to get the extra $50.