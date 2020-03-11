Flavoured vape products to go ‘up in smoke’ sometime this year

By Noah McNeill

Shamus Kelly has been trying to tell himself it’s business as usual. He knows it won’t be for much longer.

Kelly owns Eastern Vapes, a vape store in Charlottetown. He is one of many shop owners affected by the province’s change of regulations around vaping, specifically the ban on flavoured vape products.

The ban, which the province says is coming sometime this year, is going to be a big hit for shops owners like Kelly, he said.

He has been trying to take advantage of still being able to sell flavours.

“I’ve been trying to focus on getting business up as much as I can, until I hear what’s going to happen and we’ll adapt to the changes,” he said.

Some changes have already been made.

On March 1, the age to purchase tobacco and vape products on P.E.I. increased from 19 to 21. The next two years will be a transition period, so those who turned 19 before March 1 can still purchase the products.

Additionally, the products can only be sold in tobacconist shops, where at least 50 per cent of the shop’s product display space must be devoted to tobacco and vape products.

Noah McNeill photo.

Kelly supported these changes, but said an outright ban of flavoured vape products was the worst thing the government could do.

“If they ban all the flavours, everyone’s going to go online to the black market and get juice that’s not lab-tested like we sell in the shop,” he said.

The changes are being put in place to combat the rise in youth using vape products in the province, but they could lead to kids getting black market juice or smoking cigarettes, said Kelly.

“Kids, no matter what, will get their hands on whatever they want. They always have and always will, and there’s a lot worse things for them to be getting their hands on than vapes.”

While Kelly has been trying not to think about the changes, he has spent some time preparing for new restrictions and regulations.

“I have some ideas, but I’m not 100 per cent sure if they’ll work yet because I don’t know exactly what the changes are going to be,” Kelly said.



Feature photo: A display of some of the flavoured vape juices at Kelly’s shop. Kelly worries a ban on flavoured products will drive customers to purchase products on the black market. Noah McNeill photo.