Junior high student reaches the height of his early basketball career

By Andy Killorn

Mar. 9, 2020

When Noah Killorn was a 5-5 Grade 7 student, he never thought he would be able to help his school basketball team win a provincial championship.

Just two years later, Killorn had grown to be almost six feet tall, putting on muscle and gaining experience playing the sport he loves.

In PEI’s recent intermediate school semifinals, Killorn’s team, the Queen Charlotte Coyotes cruised to a win over the reigning provincial champions, the Summerside Intermediate School Owls, 61-38.

Killorn scored 28 points in the victory.

“It felt amazing. I stepped up. My coach knew I had the hot hand. I felt like I couldn’t miss. I remember telling myself to keep shooting.”

It was set. The Queen Charlotte Coyotes would face the Hernewood Huskies in the provincial championship game.

Killorn said the Huskies were a strong team.

“We had an 8-1 record and they were 9-0. We knew it was going to be a dog fight.”

Killorn was right. It wasn’t far from a dog fight as the game was only a one point difference at half-time.

Queen Charlotte would outscore the Huskies in the third and fourth quarter, coming out on top with a final score of 62-52.

Killorn led the Coyotes in scoring, dropping 16 points and hitting some crucial three-pointers.

It was the last game of Killorn’s intermediate career. After two years, he and his team had finally won the championship.

“It definitely felt like I had a chip on my shoulder, being my final game and my last chance to win the provincials. I was extremely relieved because I didn’t just want the win for myself but I wanted it for the whole team.”

Noah Killorn (left) and Kara Witnell, Coyotes’ head coach, pose with the banner

they received after winning the Intermediate School provincial championship on Feb. 29. The Queen Charlotte Coyotes defeated the Hernewood Huskies, 62-52. Andy Killorn photo.

Killorn comes from a family of basketball players, with much of his inspiration coming from his older brother Andrew.

“He always involved me, even at a young age. He played basketball and I remember watching him from a young age.”

Killorn has big dreams for his future in basketball.

“I hope someday to play at the collegiate level. Next year I’ll be attending Colonel Gray. Hopefully I can make the team and help them win a provincial championship as well.”