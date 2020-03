The Upper Room Soup kitchen in Charlottetown P.E.I is a valuable resource for residents. Second year journalism students were able to spend time with organizers, volunteers and clients.

Thanks to Executive Director Mike MacDonald, manager Lorraine Goley, all of the clients and volunteers who spoke with us, and the CBC’s Laura Meader for leading this workshop.

Video bv Cole Lalonde. “I think it’s just rewarding…you can tell they all really appreciate it” – Drew Thorburn, volunteer ( Freedom 55 Financial ).

Video by Grace Biswas. “We’re fortunate that every day we get that opportunity to help people, assist people, to give them a little bit of a hand in dealing with their issues.” – Mike MacDonald, Executive Director.

Video by Ryan Cadman. “I don’t think I would have survived if it wasn’t for the soup kitchen.”- Brittany Hawley, client.

Video by Prabhjit Kaur. “I’ve been on the streets off and on since I was probably 13 or 14.” – Brittany Hawley, client.