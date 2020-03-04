Youngest member of Special Olympics Team PEI returns home with two medals

By Noah McNeill

Being the youngest athlete from the smallest province, Logan Robbins felt he had a lot to prove. He practiced hard three times a week leading up to the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The youngest member of Team PEI is back home after winning gold and bronze medals in speedskating.

Robbins, 16, was one of two speedskating athletes representing P.E.I., which sent 38 athletes to the games. The Charlottetown resident took home gold in the 222m and bronze in the 333m. His teammate, Jordan Koughan, also won a gold medal along with three silvers.

Robbins certainly proved himself.

“I wanted to show that just because I’m young, doesn’t mean I can’t do amazing things.”

Logan Robbins stands on top of the podium after winning gold in speedskating at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games that took place Feb. 25-29 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Submitted photo.

This is only Robbins’ second season in speedskating, but he has represented P.E.I. before. He was a member of Team PEI’s soccer team that won gold at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Robbins said it felt a little different coming into these games, including the much longer trip. They flew four hours to Toronto and then two hours to Thunder Bay.

“The long flights are hard to get used to,” he said.

Looking back on the event, Robbins said his favourite memories from the games were meeting new people and spending his time with his teammates. Not to mention the athletes-only celebration dance to end off the week.

“The dance would be my favourite,” he said.

The dance ended with the Special Olympics flag being passed on to Alberta, which will host the 2022 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat.

Robbins plans to be back on the soccer team and help repeat their 2018 performance in the 2022 games.

“I’m going to be training really hard.”



Feature photo: Logan Robbins, centre, competes in speedskating at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Robbins won gold in the 222m and bronze in the 333m. Submitted photo.