Bookstore’s new owner emphasizes community engagement

By Logan MacLean

Nancy Quinn remembers the first time she read Rilla of Ingleside.

In one scene, Rilla, 14, is preparing for her first party.

“I can’t wait until I get old enough to go to my first party,” Quinn thought to herself.

Today, when she rereads that book 45 years later, Quinn is the age of Rilla’s mother.

“I’ve always been the girl in the corner with the books. And now I’m the middle-aged lady in the bookstore.”

Nancy Quinn bought Seaside Books in Summerside, P.E.I. last fall, a decade after moving to the Island.

She rebranded the former Avonlea Books into a vibrant community space for both sharing and shopping.

For Quinn, books and people are more than just products and customers.

“The people that come in here that I have made friends with because of sharing those same sort of interests in reading and books, has given me a whole new community of people here in the city of Summerside.”

Quinn has a second career as a business consultant and was Summerside’s Economic Development Officer for nine years before buying Seaside.

However, the changes to her own business have been mostly spontaneous.

“All the way through I’ve never taken any of my own advice. It’s been all gut instinct and mistakes and learning” she said.

One of the very first things she did was open all the doors to air out the shop.

“It was a very kind of fusty feel and I wanted to have a more open feel. I like openness. I like daylight.”

She’s been working to maintain that sense of openness, adding a back entrance and a dozen chairs.

“There’s a couple of plants around now. I pour tea for people. I like when music is playing,” she said.

Seaside Books is a welcoming space where customers and community members can gather. Logan MacLean photo

Quinn found many of her visitors, along with being purchasing customers, frequently came in just to browse or enjoy a cup of tea.

“One of the reasons why some of those people do that is because they live alone and it’s social contact for them. This is sort of a haven for them.”

That’s why she chose to open on Christmas Day, 2019 and not sell anything, but instead give back community spirit.

She wanted to show that business can have a social role in the city, she said.

“It doesn’t have to be a not-for-profit that opens for, say, a New Year’s levee. It can just be a way for somebody to say ‘I like being around you, I like opening my arms to you.’”



Feature photo: Nancy Quinn has loved books her whole life – so much so, she bought a bookstore.