‘Hell week’ for students at Mount Allison following strike

By Noah McNeill

Tristan Russell-MacLean thought his midterms would be over by now. Instead, he’s writing one this week and one was changed to a take-home assignment.

And he said his schedule is easier compared to others.

Russell-MacLean is a student at Mount Allison University in Sackville, where faculty went on strike last week. As a result, midterms originally scheduled for last week were pushed to this week.

Although more study time seems nice at first, all midterms are this week because of the February break next week. Some students had midterms the first day back after the strike, Russell-MacLean said.

“This is probably a hell week for every single student at this school.”

Tristan Russell-MacLean is a third-year aviation student at Mount Allison University. He was one of the students affected by the recent strike. (submitted photo)

A tentative agreement was reached on the weekend between the university and the Mount Allison Faculty Association (MAFA), ending the six-day strike. The strike is pushing for increased compensation for part-time faculty, job security and accommodations for faculty with disabilities.

Students were very supportive of the strike, Russell-MacLean said.

“I think it’s completely fair they should be improving their conditions. Especially at such a prestigious school, you’d think faculty is getting treated very well.”

One professor told him the support from the students helped the university and MAFA come to terms so quickly.

The overwhelming support for the MAFA also had a negative impact on the university, who faced backlash because of the strike.

“Their image deteriorated greatly every day,” Russell-MacLean said.

With his classes at Mount Allison suspended, Russell-MacLean was able to focus on his aviation classes at Moncton Flight College (MFC). He is working towards a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation, an interdisciplinary program between Mount Allison and MFC. He’ll also graduate with a commercial pilot licence.

“I had some exams last week, so it was nice to only focus on that and not have to worry about my other midterms,” he said.

Classes resumed Monday at Mount Allison. Students will receive $200 as compensation for the strike.