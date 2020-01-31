(VIDEO) Snow storms cause parking woes for Holland College students

Holland College student Cam Duffy says his car was stuck in the Glendenning Hall parking lot Monday morning because no snow had been cleared after 22cm fell in Charlottetown over the weekend. Ryan Cadman photo.

Jan. 22, 2020

Nobody likes digging their car out of the snow.

But Cam Duffy found himself in that situation last Monday. After parking in the Glendenning Hall parking lot for the weekend, he woke up to a massive pile-up of snow that hadn’t been plowed. From Thursday to Sunday, P.EI saw up to 22 cm of snow.

“It’s not too pleasant of a feeling trying to dig yourself out of a pile of snow, especially when you’re running late.”

Which sadly, he was.

“I got yelled at at work all because the school lot wasn’t plowed.”

The three days of steady snow over the weekend has become a problem for Holland College students, especially those who park in the Glendenning Hall parking lot, and even more for those who park overnight.

Holland College facilities said while plows do their best, they must drive around cars to clear pathways for traffic. This means whatever snow falls out of the plow gets pushed up against the cars, boxing them in and filing the parking spaces with snow.

Holland College Glendenning Parkinglot, after 22 cm of snow fell over 3 days. Ryan Cadman photo.

After the storm, many students were unable to get into their cars or backing out of parking spaces.

12 more parking spaces have been eliminated because plows are pushing what snow they can in the back-left corner, creating a mountain of snow.

The yellow parking space lines are hidden under the snow, so now many students are parking lopsided, take up two or more spots, or park too tightly to one another. It’s a big problem, said Duffy.

“People are spaced out pretty poorly and it’s caused terrible parking decisions throughout.”

But, the plows have nowhere else to put the snow says facilities manager Ronnie Mackinnon.

“It can’t get pushed on the road, it’s too busy. It can’t be pushed into the wash world or straight back, there are too many trees.”

So the mountain of snow will stay.

As for the build up of snow in the parking spaces, it’d be nearly impossible to clear, said Mackinnon.

“We can’t force all the cars out of the lot, it’s too hard to coordinate. If we do plow it, it would just be added to the snow bank there already.”

Students will most likely have to wait for spring to melt away their troubles.