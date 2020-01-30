(VIDEO)Yoga in the snow: Islanders brave cold in 'downward dog'

‘Snogis’ gather for yoga in the snow on a cold January day, when the thermometer hit -30 C. Prabhjit Kaur photo.

By Prabhjit Kaur

Jan. 22, 2020

Susan Rowley was one of the brave ‘Snogis’, who ventured to to participate in Snoga when temperatures hit -30 C on Saturday.

Snoga exactly what it sounds like: yoga in the snow. The members of the group call each other Snogis.

Rowley has been participating in Snoga since it started.

“I think it’s great and it’s a lot of fun. It gets me outside and get some fresh air and movement and everything and I get to play in the snow like a kid,” she said.

For two years Snogis have been meeting every Saturday at 1 PM outside Founders Food Hall in Charlottetown. Each session last about to an hour.

Even with the frigid winter temperatures, this determined group isn’t deterred.

After P.E.I was hit by a big storm on Friday, the following morning, temperatures were -30 C. Even so, about half a dozen people braved the cold and participated in snoga instead of staying in.

When Rowley first heard about the Snoga in the park event, she was curious to find out more about it.

It took her a year to gather up the courage to join.

Now, snoga is something that she looks forward to every weekend, Rowley said.

Snoga helps her to meet new challenges and get through day to day life.

It also connects her with her body and keeps her healthy and fit.

“It’s very peaceful and it connects you to yourself and nature…getting to be outside, getting to play in the snow and meeting new people is always nice.”

Erika Killam is a Yoga instructor and the owner of 3e Yoga.



Erika Killam, yoga instructor said Snoga is a way to get people out and breathe fresh air instead of being snowed in their houses. Prabhjit Kaur photo.

Killam has been teaching yoga for the last 15 years and was hired by Discover Charlottetown to teach Snoga.

“They wanted to have an activity or multiple activities in the winter that the people of the city can take advantage of and get outside and enjoy the weather even if it is really cold.”

Snoga keeps people flexible in body and mind and inspire people to come out in the cold, Killam said.

“It’s just an excuse to have some fun in the winter instead of being snowed in their houses.”

Yoga give people a peace of mind and positive energy for people to deal with problems.

“Get out, enjoy where you live, enjoy who you’re with and breath some fresh air.”