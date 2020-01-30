(VIDEO) Nutrition class helps those with kidney disease shop smarter

Sobeys dietician Shannon McQuaid teaching the Eating for Kidney Disease class how to read nutrition labels at the West Royalty Sobeys on Jan. 22. Michael Robar photo.

By Michael Robar

Jan. 23, 2020

Watching what you put in your grocery cart is important for everyone, but even more so for people with chronic kidney disease, CKD. In fact, it’s one of the best ways to reduce symptoms and maintain kidney function.

An instructional class at the West Royalty Sobeys, in partnership with the renal clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, is helping those with CKD better understand what’s in their food by using nutritional labels.

Participants are taught they should limit their intake of certain foods other people tend to think of as healthy, such potassium, phosphorous and sodium, said Sobeys dietician Shannon McQuaid.

“The renal diet is not very healthy, or what you would expect to be healthy diet. The foods that have those nutrients, potassium and phosphorous…we tend to see in fruits and vegetables, in whole grains and milk products and things like that.”

Of course, every person with CKD is different and what they need to watch for will differ too, she said.

“It’s not necessarily how much they’re taking in. It can be, but it can be how well their kidneys are functioning and so how well they’re able to clear through those nutrients.”

Kidney disease affects one in ten Canadians, roughly 4 million, according to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Kidney function can be reduced by 50 per cent before symptoms appear.

There is no cure for CKD and it is often caused or worsened by other health problems—commonly diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

Because diet can slow and reverse symptoms, if CKD is caught early enough, it’s one of the most important tools available, said Trina Ralph, executive director of the Kidney Foundation for Atlantic Canada.

“If you are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, you don’t necessarily progress to dialysis…diet and lifestyle choices are two of the key elements that prevent progression of kidney disease once you’re diagnosed.”

For more information on kidney disease go to www.kidney.ca.