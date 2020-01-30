P.E.I. dodgeball teams prepare for national championship

Members of 3 P.E.I. teams heading to the National Dodgeball Championship play a recreational game of dodgeball at the Murphy Centre, Charlottetown. Miah Donahue photo.

By Miah Donahue

Jan, 22. 2020

Halen sky was told there was only a 10 per cent chance she would get to the Dodgeball National Championship last year. Her ankle was wrapped in a brace due to three sprained ligaments. But she wasn’t deterred, and decided to power through anyway.

People don’t realize how much of a physical toll dodgeball can have on your body.

“One player actually had to leave before the bronze medal game because she hurt her wrist.”

Despite the many injuries, her team ended up fourth out of 15 teams during last year’s championship.

This year she’s injury free and ready to compete for the fourth time at the annual event, taking place in Edmonton.

Sky has been playing dodgeball at a competitive level for the last six years. She plays dodgeball because it’s an inclusive sport, she said.

“It’s the funnest sport I’ve ever played. Dodgeball is the most inclusive sport, every body type can play, someone who is really small may be a really good dodger or someone who’s a little bigger might be a great catcher. As an adult who’s not in varsity I can still play at a competitive level.”







Halen Sky gets ready to dodge during a recreational game of dodgeball at the Murphy Centre, Charlottetown. Miah Donahue photo.

Dodgeball is a lot of fun but Sky also takes it seriously. She was the first Islander to be a part of Team Canada for the World Championship in 2016.

One women’s team and two men’s teams are representing P.E.I, and each team has a name: Armada, Riptide and Black Flag.

Dalton Mackenzie plays for Riptide and said he enjoys it because it’s fast and aggressive.

“There’s some really fast pace moments, some really slow moments. And those crazy moments where you throw, they throw and you’re both trying to get out of the way. I really love that moment.”

Mackenzie and other team members are taking fitness classes, and reviewing game footage, going over techniques and strategies, and practices every week to prepare for the nationals coming up, he said.

Dodgeball isn’t funded by the province, so the teams are holding fundraisers over the next couple of weeks to make it to Edmonton on their own dime. The price tag for each player is about $1200.