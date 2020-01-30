(VIDEO) Free exercise program benefits cancer survivors through UPEI study

By Yakosu Umana

Jan. 22, 2020

A UPEI-professor is one of few health advocates providing a free exercise program for cancer patients and survivors in the Maritimes.

Exercise helps lessen the side effects of chemotherapy, but there are few free or subsidized fitness programs in PEI, and the Maritimes, for cancer patients and survivors, said Travis Saunders.

Saunders is conducting a 12-week research project on cancer patients and survivors, testing how exercise improves their health.

The exercise program will include aerobics, strength and balance training.

Balance training is a highly important for patients, Saunders said.

“A lot of our participants really struggle with balance and they’re really worried if they fall they are going to hurt themselves or their going to get stuck.”

Exercise is highly beneficial for cancer patients and survivors, Saunders said.

“Being active dramatically reduces your risk of dying from cancer, it reduces the risk of re-occurrence.”

“It is incredibly important for their health.”

Saunders conducted a similar research last year with breast cancer patients and received positive results.

“We found people at the end of the program were physically stronger. They were more active. They were sleeping better.”

“They said their quality of life was better. That’s what we expected to see.”

Having a positive impact on the patients and survivors is great, Saunders said.

“It’s really nice to know the program is having an impact in their life.

“It’s something we should have throughout Canada. It’s a shame we don’t have access.”

Katie Beck couldn’t agree more.

She is a clinical exercise physiologist and will be one of two kinesiologists who will be leading the workouts.

For her, there is no better feeling than helping others regain their full health, she said.

“There is nothing more gratifying than being able to help someone overcome health conditions….to not only improve their daily lives, but to increase their chances of survivorship and decrease their chances of re-occurrence.”

Fatigue is a common symptom of cancer treatment and there are no medications to help , Beck said.

“But exercise is extremely effective,” she said.

Beck said each patient struggles with different health issues during or after cancer treatment, therefore each participant focuses on specific exercises.

“It’s individualized to each person the best we can.”

So far, 25 participants have enrolled in the program. It began Jan. 8, and will end this Spring.