(VIDEO) P.E.I's newest brewery opens its doors in Borden-Carleton

Lone Oak to hold grand opening Saturday Jan. 25. Cameron Ralph photo.

By Cameron Ralph

Jan. 21, 2019

Starting your own business can be a huge risk.

But for Jared Murphy, Dillon Wight, and Spencer Gallant it was a risk they were willing to take.

The three opened Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden last November. The grand opening is this Saturday.

Jared Murphy is the Co-Owner and CEO of Lone Oak. He said the team came up with the idea for a microbrewery after noticing an increase in cider sales.

“Cider was sort of a new developing product in the craft brewing industry that caught our attention.”

Murphy and his team decided to continue with cider, but also branch out into craft beer and barrel aged beer as well.

Jared Murphy is the Co-Owner and CEO of Lone Oak Brewery in Borden-Carleton. Cameron Ralph photo.

He says it’s important to stay local when sourcing out ingredients to make their products.

“Something that separates the microbrewery industry altogether is that local brand. We’re supporting local farmers, and suppliers. We have local guys doing our designs, and doing our construction.”

Having that two-way relationship with local businesses is vital, he said.

“If we want the local communities to support us, then we need to support them.

The fact that his team has years of experience between them has helped make this journey a successful one. Head brewer Spencer Gallant worked with the P.E.I. Brewing Company for seven years.

“ He’s already got a reputation as a quality brewer. Dillon White was a bartender at Gahan for 10 years. He’s already built that network of connections and relationships with people in the industry.”

Murphy hopes the location of the brewery in Borden will also help bring in customers.

“Our location is at the mouth of the confederation bridge where there are over one million cars passing on a yearly basis.”

Dillon Wight said it’s hard to believe the grand opening is this Saturday.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling. This is something that we’ve worked towards for such a long time.”

The event will feature live entertainment, including The Poets and Max Koughan, catered food, and unveiling three new beer.

But, the grand opening isn’t just about celebrating success, he said.

“It’s a way to give back to all the people and businesses that helped us along the way.”

The doors open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.