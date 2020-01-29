(VIDEO) Distracted driving on P.E.I. is on the rise : police

Charlottetown police say it can be difficult to lay charges of distracted driving. Cole Lalonde photo.

By Cole Lalonde

Jan. 22, 2020

Distracted driving is behind a rise in car accidents on P.E.I., says Deputy Police Chief Sean Coombs.

Police are trying their best to lay charges, but it’s difficult to prove that someone has been texting and driving, said Coombs.

“Enforcement doesn’t seem to be the answer, because there’s so many people doing it.

“People have got to take a stand for themselves, just say ‘I’m not going to do that, I’m endangering myself and others.’”

Coombs said police have organized sting operations as a deterrent in the past. A plain clothed officer will sit near an intersection. If drivers are using their phone, the officer will radio to a police car on the other side of the intersection and pull them over.

Fines for distracted driving range from $575 to $1,275 on P.E.I.

Wayne MacFarlane, an instructor at Abegweit Driving School in Charlottetown, said although fines are important, public education is the key.

“It’s a police issue in that it’s against the law, but we need to educate people. Like, why would you risk your life to answer a text or a phone call?

Wayne MacFarlane is an instructor with the Abegweit Driving School, Charlottetown Jan. 21. Cole Lalonde photo.

“What are we thinking?”

Vehicle collisions are the top killer for people 25 and under according to Statistics Canada. While drinking and driving has decreased, distracted driving has been on the rise, as one of the top causes behind those collisions in Canada.

MacFarlane said he likens distracted driving to Russian roulette.

“I could do it once and get away with it, I could do it five times and get away with it, I could do it ten times and get away with it…I may do it a hundred times, but if I continue to do it, I will blow my brains out.”

He said people often forget that there’s more to driving than simply operating a vehicle, he said.

“Driving is mental, driving is not physical.

“And unfortunately, not everybody knows that. They just think it’s gas, break, gas, break, turn the wheel.”

Driver education courses should be compulsory, but it’s not, he said.

“You skip school, no big deal. You flunk an exam, no big deal…have a crash or a collision? It’s a big deal! You can die, and you can kill somebody else.”