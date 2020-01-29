New campaign promotes reducing single-use plastics in Charlottetown

Charlottetown sustainability officer Jessica Brown is encouraging residents to use their own reusable containers, through the ‘Bring it’ campaign. Brae Shea photo.

By Brae Shea

Jan. 22, 2020

The city of Charlottetown is hoping to clean up the streets with their new Bring It campaign, encouraging the public to reduce their single-item plastic intake.

Sustainability officer Jessica Brown helped launch the campaign in early December, and said the goal is to making Charlottetown a more environmentally aware city.

“The idea was to reduce single use plastics and encourage people to start bringing their own reusable items instead. We focused on coffee mugs, water bottles, cold drink tumblers and cutlery. The idea of the “Bring It’ booth is you come to learn about single use plastics and ways to reduce them and to take a pledge to use reusables and we’d actually give the reusable item you’re pledge to use.

The campaign has been ongoing for the last two months. She said it’s been successful so far.

“Out of the six campaigns we’ve done, we’ve received 460 pledges, which is really awesome. Our goal is 500, so I think we’ll be able to reach it and we’ll go from there and do further work to educate and get some feedback from the public and move on to the next phases of the campaign.”

Reusable cutlery is a great way to cut down on single-use plastic. Brae Shea photo.

An environmental organization on P.E.I. is enthusiastic over the city’s attempts to raise awareness.

Green Everlasting is a non-profit dedicated to educating the public on how to help the environment and make Island communities eco-friendly.

Co-founder Olivia Blacquiere said the Bring It campaign will start a much needed conversation.

“We think it’s really great. Not only the pledging aspect, but the education part of the campaign. Bringing the information to people and giving them a way to start a conversation can be so effective.”

The best way to reduce single-item plastic use is by being prepared, said Blacquiere.

“I like to pack a kit of sorts, especially if I know I’m going to town or going out to eat. If you’re going to a coffee shop, then bring a coffee mug, or if you’re going to a restaurant, bring your own reusable cutlery, small things like that can help. Just to be prepared and having something as an alternative to plastic.”

Although the public education part of the campaign has come to an end, the city plans to continue its work, by keeping track of whether people stay true to their pledges.

“ We’re going to have a post-campaign education, to see how this impacts (single-use plastics). It will continue beyond this initial blitz of locations and the pledge booth that we’ve done.”