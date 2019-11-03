Rimouski beats Charlottetown 4-2

By Cameron Ralph

Nov. 3, 2019

The Rimouski Oceanic beat the Charlottetown Islanders 4-2 on Saturday.

The loss brought the Islanders to 10-4 on the year.

Despite the loss coach Jim Hulton was happy with the powerplay.

“The powerplay got two goals, and we only scored two so I didn’t mind it at all.”

One of those power plays was a five minute major after Alexis Lafreniere got ejected for hitting to the head.

It’s important to regroup the team after an event like that, he said.

“You have to seize the moment, and let the emotion go in terms of revenge. Then figure out a way to score on the powerplay.”

Hulton was happy with the two goals from Nikita Alexandrov.

“Nikita is our key offensive guy. He’s the guy who makes our power play tick and that was evident there tonight.”

Alexandrov said the team has plenty to work on for the upcoming games.

“Individually I had good shots, but as a team we just need to work on everything.”

The powerplay should have been more effective, Alexandrov said.

“They blocked all of our shots, we should have moved the puck quicker, and get more pucks on net.”

The scoring got underway with 6:53 left in the first period, Rimouski took the early lead with a goal from Nathan Ouellet.

Then with 55 seconds to go Cole Cormier doubled the lead putting Rimouski up 2-0.

However, just as the second period started Rimouski added one more to their lead with a goal from Jeffery Durocher.



Top prospect Alexis Lafreniere circles behind the net hoping to find an open teammate against the Charlottetown Islanders on Nov. 1. Cameron Ralph photo

Things were looking bleak for the Islanders but midway through the second period top prospect Alexis Lafreniere was ejected for hitting to the head, putting the Islanders on a five minute power play.

The Islanders were able to get one back on the powerplay with a goal from Nikita Alexandrov narrowing Rimouski’s lead to 3-1.

However the score wouldn’t stay the same for long with a powerplay goal from Cedric Pare extending Rimouski’s lead to 4-1.

The lead stayed the same until there was 4:41 to go in the third period when Nikita Alexandrov banged home his second of the game.

With just under one minute to go the Islanders pulled their goalie, but were unable to score, suffering only their fourth loss of the year.

Featured image: Nathan Oullet celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game against the Charlottetown Islanders on Nov. 1. Cameron Ralph photo.