The good, bad and ugly of entrepreneurship

By Ryan Cadman

Oct. 30, 2019

Friday morning at 11:29, Heather MacAulay was getting emotional.

She shared an old photo on Facebook. She and her sister were selling potatoes on the side of the road and had their picture in the newspaper.

This was her first business. Twenty-three years later, she’s co-owner of Volume 18 Marketing and Consulting.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that something is impossible,” she said to Holland College journalism students on Oct. 30.

Volume 18 is a consulting firm offering services such as proposal writing, team and business development, marketing strategies and crisis management. They work with businesses, non-profits and start-ups.

She and her business partner left a lot behind to start up Volume 18, she said.

“We left our full-time jobs with insurance and pensions and all that good stuff.”

But, big risks are necessary to achieve your goals, she said.

“If you don’t leap, or don’t get pushed out of your comfort zone, life’s not worth living.”

However, the risk doesn’t always guarantee reward, she said.

“We never knew for sure if this would fly, the risk was huge and it could have been bad.”

While being your own boss sounds glamourous, it can get to be a lot.

“I haven’t had a day off in 16 months,” she sighed.

The boss also does the firing. Something she struggled with until she fired her first client this past summer.

“I had to tell him I didn’t care about the money and it took a long time to build up the courage.”

It was worth it, she said.

“Since then I have never felt better and I’m not letting anymore clients take up my time if we aren’t going to gel.”

Despite what you do in life, MacAulay believes it must be your passion.

“Life’s pretty short, so if you have a passion I truly believe there’s no better time than now to leap and do it.”

Feature photo: Volume 18 co-owner Heather MacAulay speaks with Holland College journalism students on Oct. 30.