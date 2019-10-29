‘You might die’: That’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you get cancer, said Cancer survivor

By Prabhjit Kaur

Oct. 29, 2019

It was the day after Belinda Montigny’s sister’s funeral, who had died from cancer, when Montigny found out that she was suffering from breast cancer herself.

Montigny, 67, was born and raised in P.E.I. She moved to Montreal in 1975 and lived there for three years before moving to Florida in 1978.

In 2005, she decided to move back to P.E.I. and continued working for the same health care company, she was working for in Florida.

She had been getting regular mammograms in Florida but it took two year before she had her first mammogram on P.E.I.

Mammography is a technique to locate cancer tissues in the breast.

“I was anxious going in to find out what the results were but I did go in feeling positive,” said Montigny.

She had done some research online that 90 per cent of the time it’s benign and not cancerous. But unfortunately, she got bad news.

“I did happen to be in that 10 per cent.”

She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I remember crying and my husband told the doctor that her sister was just buried yesterday,” she said.



Cancer Survivor, Belinda Montigny, shared her experience about her journey and battle with cancer on Oct. 25. Prabhjit Kaur photo.

Montigny has two daughters and four stepchildren. They decided to come to P.E.I. for Christmas that year to spend some time with her.

“They were all adults and handled it quite well and they surrounded me with a lot of love and support.”

Her cousin, who volunteers at the cancer society and had his own journey with cancer, called her and gave her some meaningful advice.

“One, you’re living with cancer, not dying with cancer. And second, yesterday’s gone and tomorrow, we don’t know what it’s going to bring. So, today’s the day to live your life and that’s all you need to worry about.”

Montigny was familiar with the Cancer centre having visited it with her sister a few times, when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I knew all the people at cancer centre, and I knew the process I was going to go through. So, I just began my journey at the cancer society,” she said.

First, she went through lumpectomy, an operation to remove cancer and surrounding tissues, followed by six months of chemotherapy and about 25 rounds of radiation to make sure there are no more cancers cells in surrounding tissues, said Montigny.

Six months later, they scheduled her for a mammogram.

“Once I did the mammogram, they found suspicious tissues again in the remaining breast tissues.”

Montigny decided to get a mastectomy to remove her breast.

“I wasn’t going to come back time after time to find out there were more suspicious tissues in there.”

Montigny fought and won her battle with cancer in 2009, but unfortunately, her husband was not as lucky.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and died in 2010.

“At that time, I was devastated. I had to go away from everything to heal.”

She knew that one day she wanted to help others with their cancer journey and she did.

Montigny is now retired and has been volunteering at the Canadian Cancer society since 2015 in P.E.I. and participates in the CIBC run for cure every year. “It’s important to me. I go to celebrate the survivors and I also go to remember people who didn’t win the battle,” she said.