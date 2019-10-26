Charlottetown artist creates magical bottles to help adults cope with ADHD

By Grace Biswas

Oct. 23, 2018

Pam Boutilier’s witch hat was protecting her bright aquamarine hair from the sun. Surrounded by magic potions and sparkly veils, she attracted the attention of the passers-by at the Charlottetown Farmers market.

When Pam Boutilier was a little girl everyone thought she’d be an artist.

“No, I’ll be a veterinarian,” she said as an 11-year old girl.

She did become a veterinarian, but her passion for art never went away.

She’s been planning her career transition for more than 10 years. Boutilier has been saving money diligently for the last couple of years to make her dream come true.

Now, in her 40s, Boutilier’s working on expanding her craft shop “Zoopothecary,” pharmaceutical for magical creatures. She combines fantasy creatures and animals, creating posters with purrmermaids (kitten-mermaid) or pug-urchins (dog-sea creature). It’s her full-time job.

One of the main products of Zoopothecary is sparkly glitter potions, which are based on sensory calming bottles for kids.

Pam Boutilier sells her sparkling potions at the Charlottetown Farmers’ Market. Grace Biswas photo.

Calming bottles have been known in occupational therapy for a long time as a great tool to help a child calm down during upsetting or overwhelming situations. It helps with falling asleep at night, or can be used as a fidget toy when trying to focus.

Boutilier was only diagnosed a year ago with ADHD herself. She decided to make a couple of calming bottles for adults too.

“They have these plastic calming bottles for children and I thought ‘Hey, I should make these for adults!’ And as I always loved magic and fancy glass bottles. I made a couple and saw ‘Ah, these are fun!’” laughed Boutilier.

She combines her love of animals, experience as a veterinarian and her passion for art to create what she calls magic.

“I have an alter-ego, that’s what this witch hat is about. It’s also about my sparkly potions, my prints, my comic and my witch outfit – they all fit.”

For the past few years Boutilier has been working on figuring out what she wants to do and how to embrace her passion and experience and channel it into art.

“One thing I’ve learned over the decades watching and listening to the people, artists, entrepreneurs that I admire, especially in the art world, it doesn’t have to be a road map.”

The next big move from Zoopothecary is Hal-Con in Halifax, Atlantic Canada’s premier sci-fi and gaming convention. She’s going in a couple of days on October 23. She hasn’t been sleeping for the last 36 hours, working on her booth for the event.

“I really want to create a place where people will be comfortable to be in. Hopefully they’ll want to buy something, but even if they don’t, I want to share my art with them and make the booth an experience in itself.”

For her, it can be a stepping platform to expand her business and create a name.