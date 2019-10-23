Sailing across the Atlantic in a DIY boat

By Cole Lalonde

Oct. 23, 2019

Rodger Doncaster stared out from the helm at night. Phosphorescent light danced across the front of the boat.

Then he saw a streak of white, then another streak and another streak.

It was the dolphins. Their movement through the water caused the phosphorescent effect.

“It was just beautiful. Absolutely outstanding,” he said.

Ten years earlier, Doncaster met the group in charge of the voyage in 1990 in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Calling themselves the Floating Neutrinos, they were a traveling music group consisting of a family of six and a couple of friends.

They spent over a year there, busking and doing odd jobs to make a living.

In the Mississippi River in 1975, the Neutrinos had started constructing boats, from mostly salvage and recycled material, and living in them.



Rodger Doncaster tells a classroom of journalism students about his journey across the Atlantic ocean in a custom made raft Oct. 22, 2019. Cole Lalonde photo

Doncaster, an aimless college student with a penchant to travel, joined the group.

When the government of Provincetown got rid of an old generator, they gave it to the group, providing their newest boat with its main power source. They named it Town Hall.

Doncaster needed to prove himself, so they gave him a boat to work on. It didn’t float, and was mostly submerged under water.

“It had a wheelhouse that was above the waterline.”

He slept in the precarious wheelhouse for a short while, until they saw he was committed to joining the group and gave him a spot on their boat.

The group decided to set off for New York City, where they lived for eight years.

They lived there rent free, with the help of their lawyer who lived on a sailboat on the same pier, and did odd jobs, like selling Christmas trees in the winter.

“If anyone wanted it delivered, I’m tying a Christmas tree to my back, getting on my bicycle, and riding a Christmas tree a few blocks away delivering it to their apartment inside the city.”

When they lived there, the group wondered where else they could go. The Floating Neutrinos had been to Canada, Florida and the Gulf of Mexico on various boats. They decided to go to France.

“So we started building a boat to take us to Europe.”

Because Doncaster wasn’t musical, he took on most of the responsibility of construction.

Most of the two-by-fours and plywood came from construction sites around town, other pieces they had to buy, he said.

The courts were being rebuilt half a mile away, so he bicycled over, tied loads of wood from debris boxes to his bicycle and walked it back, he said.

“It always took a while. It always tied up traffic a little bit too.”

Eventually, the boat named Son of Town Hall was finished and the group set off on their journey.

But they had to turn around because the boat was falling apart.

They tried again the next year with some changes to the boat.

Rope tied in knots all over the boat helped reinforce it, he said.

“If a piece of plywood came off, it would still be attached. We wouldn’t lose it. It could be repaired.

“The sails were made out of net, cloth, tarp.”

In 1998, they set off. Doncaster said it was a slow process.

“Somebody had calculated at one point, if you had walked nine hours a day, you’d be in Europe ahead of this boat.”

A month and a half into their journey, the generator on the boat was running out of gas. That’s when they came across a large Russian boat.

The Russians were intrigued by the travelers and spared them some gas.

After two months of travel, they successfully landed in Ireland, staying only briefly to do news interviews, then travelled to France, where they busked on the streets of Paris for a few months.

They would later make their way to other parts of France, but the group parted ways with the boat in 1999.

Feature photo: Rodger Doncaster describes details relating to the construction and use of the Son of Town Hall, the boat he used to travel across the Atlantic in 1998, Oct. 22, 2019. Cole Lalonde photo