Hundreds participated in Run for the Cure cancer event

By Prabhjit Kaur

Oct. 23, 2019

When Jayna Stokes first started to work at the Canadian Cancer Society as a part-time worker, she didn’t know she wouldn’t be able to make herself to leave.

She is the provincial lead in P.E.I. with the Canadian Cancer Society.

The impact the society had on Stokes, once she started working there, was deep, she said.

“Once you get in, it’s hard not being a part of it.”



Jayna Stokes, provincial lead with Canadian Cancer Society on P.E.I, in her office. Prabhjit Kaur photo.

The society raised about $72,000 during this year’s CIBC Run for Cure held on Oct. 6 in the streets of Charlottetown, starting and finishing at Confederation Landing Park.

“We contributed $11.8 million last year in the breast cancer research and support program across the country,” said Stokes.

It was estimated a week before the event that the turnout would be low because only a few people had registered.

But more people registered later, including the 65 people who did so on the day of the event, she said.

“I think some people were intending to register, but they just waited ‘til the last moment.”

However, the turnout was still low compared to last year. This year, it was 547 people while last year it was up to 574, she said.

The society has a mission to support many types of cancer work because of events like these, they’re able to raise money every year, she said.

“The support from the public, coming out and supporting the event, is how we’re able to fund new breast cancer research and support program.”