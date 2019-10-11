P.E.I. couple separated amidst Ecuador protests

By Cole Lalonde

Oct. 11, 2019

Erin Robar and her parents drove from the Cotopaxi volcano to Quito, the capital of Ecuador, last Thursday.

They saw the protests starting, but they didn’t have anywhere in the city to stay, so they pressed on.

They maneuvered past crowds of protesters on their way out of the city, but then needed to turn back around.

That’s when they were attacked. Their tires were punctured with metal spikes. Brush, sticks and branches were thrown at the car.

They puttered on until the tires went completely flat, caught between two lines of protesters.

They tried calling the police, but the police said they couldn’t get to them.

The Canadian Embassy wasn’t open, but said they’d open a file.

Robar thought she was going to die.

Tomoe Lumsden, an American volunteer with the Peace Corps in Ecuador, said the country has been under a state of emergency since last Thursday, with a nationwide strike and blockade on main highways, resulting in shortage of food in some rural areas of the country.

Indigenous groups and college students are protesting high gas rates caused by the removal of decades-old oil subsidies in a bid to lower the country’s debt.

Robar and her parents were stranded in their rental car for seven hours, until a tow truck arrived at 9:08 p.m.

The tow truck driver had a difficult time getting through, but was able to communicate with the protesters.

For the next three hours, the tow truck driver shuttled them around, trying to find a hotel or a hostel.

Robar’s husband, Mike, said he was in contact with Robar until she was picked up by the tow truck, but lost contact for several hours as she no longer had Wi-Fi.

“I ended up falling asleep Thursday night, at like 1:30 a.m. or something, with my phone in hand waiting for a response from her, but she didn’t get back to me until after that.

“I would check twitter every so often and then just stare at my phone waiting for her to message me.”

At 12:13 a.m. on Friday, they tried a third hotel, which was also booked up, but had a living room behind a restaurant the three could stay in.

Robar flew into Toronto, Canada Wednesday morning.

Her husband said he was relieved as soon as he found out she was back in Canada.

The Robars were reunited safely on Thursday.

“We hugged for a minute, then sat down because she was so exhausted.

“Truthfully, it’s the trip that keeps on giving. She’s had a fever since she’s been back and just got antibiotics for it today.”

Robar’s parents are also back home in North Kingston, NS.

Lumsden, who is stationed in Ecuador, said she and the other volunteers are also safe.

Feature photo: Mike Robar texts his wife Erin from Holland College while she and her parents are in Ecuador Oct. 7. Cole Lalonde photo