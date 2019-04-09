Liberal party promises to help students of all ages

Uncategorized





Liberals Windsor Wight, Jordan Brown and Premier Wade MacLauchlan display a banner of their promises for education during a news conference at Holland College in Charlottetown April 3. Cole Lalonde photo

By Cole Lalonde

April 3, 2019

The Liberal party would create 300 new learning spaces for early childhood education if re-elected, Premier Wade MacLauchlan said at a news conference at Holland College today.

If re-elected April 23, MacLauchlan said special emphasis would be placed on creating spaces for infants.

The statement comes a day after the Progressive Conservatives promised a program focused on the development of children in the first three years called the First 1,000 Days Initiative.

MacLauchlan said his party was committed to making education more affordable and accessible from early childhood to post-secondary.

“We’re going to be working with private sector operators and others to help provide more childcare in working environments and to enable more Islanders to pursue work opportunities because they’re supported by those childcare opportunities.”

The party also proposes to cut post-secondary costs for new generations, he said.

“An important first piece of that is a proposal to initiate a $500 learning bond for every Prince Edward Island child under the age of 16.”

Families who opt into the bond will automatically become eligible for an additional $2,000 given by a federal learning bond, said MacLauchlan.

This, coupled with their plan to increase the George Coles Bursary to $2,700, would give P.E.I. the most affordable post-secondary education in Canada, he said.

Jordan Brown, minister of education, early learning and culture, said they would increase the number of front-line educational workers on the Island by 150.

He said that included teachers, educational assistants, psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and guidance counsellors.

MacLauchlan said their platform would also eliminate ambulance fees for Islanders and reduce taxes.

In addition to their First 1,000 Days Initiative, the Progressive Conservatives announced Wednesday their promise for more support for fertility services.

The Greens unveiled their party’s entire platform Monday afternoon, which included promises to develop a universal school food program and enact wage parity for early childhood educators.

Both the Green Party and the New Democratic Party have announced promises to increase the minimum wage for Islanders to $15/hr.

