Jokes, news not a good mix, even if it’s on April 1, Guardian news editor says

By Amanda Melendez

April 1, 2019

Some newspapers like to have a sense of humor for April Fools, maybe to show journalists also have a funny side.



Jocelyne Lloyd is a news editor at The Guardian in Charlottetown and she doesn’t think jokes and news are a good mix.

Pranks in our newspaper are a rare thing, said Lloyd.

“I know the previous editor before us never participated in April Fools because the newsroom wants the public to trust what we write in the newspaper.”

It’s hard to gain the trust of readers after pulling a prank, because they need to see the next day’s paper to know it isn’t true, said Lloyd.

Lloyd agrees with the policy of The Guardian, how news should be honest and not a joke.

“Especially nowadays, you hear the term fake news being said about the media. It’s important to be a trustworthy source of news.”

Lloyd doesn’t judge other newspapers for participating on Fool’s day.

“I understand other outlets having a sense of humour, it is funny, but we sell the truth. I think our policy is a good one.”

The Guardian does have fun in other ways, said Lloyd.

“We like to put puns in our headlines if it’s not a serious story. We try to have fun in the paper, but we can’t cross the line into telling something that is not true.”

Maybe The Guardian does not allowed April fools in the newspaper, but on the other hand the staff can have their fun.

One time somebody faked lottery tickets, said Lloyd.

“This prank was years ago. The staff decided to buy lottery tickets and somebody photoshopped the ticket so it would look like the winner.”

“They tricked two people into thinking they won the lottery, but they didn’t.”

They got mad, but they were over it quickly, said Lloyd.

Stephanie Burmeister works at The Guardian but is in a different area than Lloyd. If there’s any complains about the newspaper, she is the person to talk to.

Because the job is so, busy April Fool’s is a regular day for them.

They don’t have much time to prank, said Burmeister.

“We had a prank this morning, someone changed the hour of the clock.”

Somebody passed away this week so they are keeping April Fool’s low key, she said.

