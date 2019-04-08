African food catering service owner Tolulope Adesoye finds success in P.E.I.﻿

Uncategorized





By Abieyuwa Edegbe

March 27, 2019

Tolulope Adesoye never knew how to cook.

Her sister would come back home from school to no food. She always had a disappointing look on her face so Adesoye went on YouTube and started watching cooking tutorials.

Her first attempt at cooking was making a Nigerian snack called Meat-pie, popularly called Hand-pie in Canada.

Her sister tried it.

“Are you sure you didn’t buy it somewhere?” she said.

Adesoye watched more videos on YouTube and started learning how to cook other things. She called her mom to also ask about some more Nigerian recipes.

Adesoye started cooking for her friends. Eventually, people started asking her to cook for birthdays and other events.

She took some cooking classes on P.E.I. and eventually got her cooking licence and started her own catering business.

Adesoye was trying to come up with a name for her business with her mom and her best friend over the phone. They argued on a lot of different names and then her mom came up with the name, Ore’s Bukateria.

They searched the meaning of Bukateria on Google and it means ‘food is ready.’

“One of my names is Oreoluwa which means God’s gift. So Ore’s Bukateria basically means ‘Ore’s food is ready.’”

Adesoye specializes in African cuisine.

“Here on the Island, there’s Chinese food and Indian food but I’ve not seen anything Nigerian or Ghanaian so that’s what I’m really focusing on.”

Canadians don’t really like spicy food and are mostly not willing to try new things, Adesoye said.

“I try to give options. There’s a spicy option and then there’s a mild option and that helps people that don’t know how spicy the food is to try something that they could enjoy.”

Most of the spices are gotten from Nigeria or ordered online, Adesoye said.

“For local food, I shop a lot. I have a local butcher where I get my meat.”

Adesoye works full-time and so isn’t putting 100 per cent into the business.

“I work very hard with the business and my job but in two to three years, I see myself getting a space on the Island somewhere beside UPEI for students or maybe downtown where I can sell food.”

Putting your business out there is very important, she said.

“The worst that could happen is people would say no but at least, you tried.”

Adesoye cooked for the diversity festival in Charlottetown in 2017.

“It was amazing. We cooked for over 200 people and the food sold out in an hour.”

There have been different challenges, she said.

“Getting the licence was a problem but my food safety inspector was very helpful with explaining how to go about it.”

The 24-year-old majored in Economics and Sociology at UPEI and graduated in 2016.

Bookings for the catering service can be done by sending a message to the Ore’s Bukateria facebook or Instagram page as well as sending an email to oretng@yahoo.com.

