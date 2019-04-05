Senate independence is not just about the appointments, Senator Peter Harder says

Uncategorized

By Cole Lalonde

April 4, 2019

The Liberal government’s ‘independent Senate’ is creating positive change, says Sen. Peter Harder, the institution’s government representative and the first Independent senator appointed under a new selection process.

Senator Peter Harder during visit to UPEI. Cole Lalonde photo.

Harder spoke to students and media at the University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown March 27.

Instituted in 2016, the appointment process allows any eligible Canadian to submit an application to the Senate.

The institution is doing terrific work while undergoing a phase of evolution, said Harder.

“We now have 49 senators who were appointed through that process. In a body of 105, that’s fairly significant.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created an arms-length advisory committee made up of representatives—nominated by premiers who wanted to participate—to review nominations and make recommendations to the Prime Minister for consideration, he said.

But that’s not the only part of what an ‘independent Senate’ means for Canadians, said Harder.

In the past there was a leader in the Senate who was part of the national party’s caucus and a member of cabinet, but Harder said he is not.

“And my task is not to tell the Senate what the executive would like to do, but to bring before them the legislation of the government.

“The other part of independence reflects itself on being willing to accept amendments to legislation or improvements to bills.”

In the last three years, about 25 per cent of bills have been amended in the Senate successfully, he said.

“Just as a point of reference, in the last Parliament, one bill was amended in the Senate. dOne bill.

“And the Senate has amended legislation I think in significant ways for the benefit of Canadians.”

In one example, the Senate made amendments to the Medical Assistance in Dying bill to provide greater clarity for groups who were not yet in the imminent threat of dying, said Harder.

“And it created various rights and obligations for the government in studying further work yet to be done.”

In a transportation bill, Sen. Diane Griffin of P.E.I. led an amendment to insure soybeans would be on the list of products given a lowered price, he said.

“Much to the joy of a number of farmers, I dare say.”

When it came to the Indian Act, the Senate significantly broadened the bill to truly reflect the whole of the adversely effected population, he said.

“And that has significant consequences to those who were discriminated in the Indian Act over the last number of decades now.”

But Harder said the respect goes both ways.

“There have been occasions when the Senate has made amendments and the government has said ‘You know, we don’t accept that,’”

“And the Senate has been mature in not saying, ‘We insist.’”

It would be inappropriate for an unelected chamber to have that fight, he said.

The appointment process is also leading to a different kind of representation, he said.

“If you look at the Senate as a whole, we now have 47 per cent representation from women. That’s not equal yet, but it’s a lot better than it was, and we will get there.”

The Senate also benefits from having 11 indigenous members, he said.

“That too ensures that the Senate, in its minority rights focus, has better voice and greater impact in its deliberations from senators who have the aboriginal perspective in their thinking.”

There was also appointed the Senate’s first Muslim male representative, from Newfoundland, he said.

“I think that’s good, because the Senate in its diversity is better to give expression to its oversight and its challenge and its review of legislation role.”

There are still improvements to be made, like the recommendation from the auditor general for independent oversight of the Senate’s financial stewardship, he said.

“I think that’s a gap that we need to address, and I hope that we can do that soon.”

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer plans to abolish the independent Senate if elected, said Harder.

“I don’t think Canadians would be well served by that.

“That is my view, please take that not as a partisan observation, but as the observation of one who’s dedicated to a more independent, less partisan, transparent body.”

