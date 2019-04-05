Science runs in the family for Abby Chapman, winner at Science Fair held at UPEI

Uncategorized

Vernon Cole Ptycia-Lamky, Abby Chapman and Anna Kuznetsova at the Science Fair 2019 at UPEI on March 27

By Grace Biswas

March 29, 2018

Abby Chapman stood on a podium at UPEI in front of a crowd of hundreds with tears in her eyes.

The Grade 10 student from Charlottetown Rural Senior High was honoured with the Lieutenant Governor’s award, the main award for the P.E.I. Science Fair.

Two hundred and 10 young scientists from 27 Island schools with 153 science projects gathered together at UPEI on March 27 to show what they have been working on for months.

“I always wanted to be a marine biologist since I was 10,” said Chapman.

This is her fifth year at a science fair. This time, her project was way ahead of her age and education.

Chapman grew strains of bacteria from the hot climate of Bahamas and cold climate of Arctic using a temperature different than most scientist use.

The high school student managed to produce 27 natural compounds, and when a natural product was put in a database it was found seven were new, which made her experiment a real discovery.

These new compounds have the potential to be developed into new antibiotics, something useful to the medical community, said Chapman.

“It also might be an effective way to reduce energy cost to use less temperatures for growing bacterial strains.

”The temperature in which new compounds were fermenting is 15C comparing to usual 42C.

In addition to the main prize she received eight speciality prizes: BioAlliance Award, Holland College Technology Prize, Nautilus Bioscience Discovery Award, PEI Society for Medical Laboratory Science Award, Avivagen natural Health Award, first place in the Seisui Diagnostic Human Health Award, and a $100 gift card in Best Buy.

Chapman already has new plans for her next project.

She wants to look into the extract that produced new compounds in her experiments and test their activity against the microorganism subtilis.

In terms of the seven new compounds produced in her project, she’d like to figure out their chemical structure and test to see if they are new, said Chapman.

“I was told that it’s a university project, but I’m sure if I’d work with the right people and spread it out for a few years…” smiled Chapman.

She also won two internships opportunities which she’ll be able to complete this summer.

Chapman said the NRC award, a two-week internship, is the most exciting award for her.

“They have such a good stuff there, hope to be able to learn something.”

**

Abby Chapman knew what she was looking for as she search through the BioAlliance website and found a list of partner-companies.

She contacted a head of the laboratory at UPEI, Russ Kerr, who sent an email to his research group. PhD science students Anna Kuznetsova and Vernon Cole Ptycia-Lamky, volunteered to be Chapman mentors. Few month later Chapman received the main award for her bacteriological research on Science Fair 2019 held at UPEI on March 29 in January.

Chapman put all her efforts into understanding her work, said Kuznetsova.

“She tried to come as often as possible, but it’s all depends on her schedule.”

It was the first time Chapman worked in a real lab. Her mentors taught her how to work with materials, apparatus, how to interpret the results and helped her with computer language.

While working on her project, she’d go to the lab at least two times during the week, and tried to go on weekends, said Kuznetsova.

“It wasn’t like ‘ohh I came here you do all the work for me.’ She always wanted to know more and learn more.”

When the experimental part was finished, the project wasn’t over. Chapman had to analyze the data, and come up with her interpretation of the results, said Kuznetsova

“As a mentor, I created the project which was approved by the lab supervisor,” said Kuznetsova.

“The poster she did by herself.”

Later, Cole Ptycia-Lamky volunteered to help.

Chapman made 200 extractions in the course of her project, which takes lot of time and effort, said Kuznetsova.

“As a mentor I feel so great, so proud. She’s an amazing, hard-working, easy-going girl. She has a desire to learn, and this is a 90 per cent of the success in work. Mentors can help, but if there’s no desire, then it will be a failure.”

**

Abby Chapman is not the only scientist in her family.

“I was introduced to the science since a very young age. My dad is an organic chemist,” said a winner of this year Science Fair with a bacteria strains research.

However her parents didn’t help her much with the project.

“My dad is a chemist and has some comprehension, so if I didn’t understand some test with machinery we were doing in the lab, he’d be able to help me out.”

Some terminology as well – definitely a quick resource here. My mom still doesn’t know what am I doing, neither does my sister,” laughed Chapman.

Her younger sister, Ella Chapman, received an award from the Psychological Association of P.E.I. She is in a Grade 6 and participated in a science fair for the first time.

In terms of future education, Abby’s dream school is McGill, as she has been speaking French since Grade 1. She also considers the University of British Columbia- a potential place to go.

This July she’ll get one step closer to make her dream a reality. Together with 50 other Canadian high school students, she’ll attend lectures and activities at UBC with CAPS – Cellular and Physiological Sciences.

