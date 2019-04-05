No April Fool’s, that’s no joke

Uncategorized

Frederick Knowles, 22, draws a self-portrait in his fundamental arts course at Holland College. Matthew Martinborough photo

By Matthew Martinborough

April 1, 2019

When Frederick Knowles entered his morning fundamental arts class, he noticed there was something odd.

“So this is what we’re doing?”

His classmates all turned in his direction, wondering what he meant.

“It’s April Fool’s Day. No pranks or anything?”

His classmates returned to their phones before the instructor arrived to start the day.

Maybe it’s a sign of the decline in the traditional spirit, Knowles said.

April Fool’s Day has not been embraced the same way among the younger generation for a while now and this year is no different, he said.

Maybe this year it’s connected to the recent death of an international celebrity.

American hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle was not just an artist, but an entrepreneur, a local hero for his community, a loving husband and dedicated father.

He was shot several times outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.

The artist rubbed shoulders with fellow entrepreneurs and artists such as Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as an activist in the studies of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

His death is being compared to Tupac Shakur’s in 1996, so the gloomy spirit lingers among the youth, Knowles said.

Clifford Stubbs agrees. Now is not the time to perform jokes on one another.

“Not only is [Nipsey] Hussle’s death depressing, killing the mood of this year’s April Fool’s, but recently people are tired of unnecessary jokes,” said the Holland College business administration student.

Other holidays are suffering the same fate, Stubbs said.

“Halloween is just the same as April Fool’s now. Children don’t go trick-or-treating anymore, they sit home and do whatever, like it’s a normal day.”

He recalled two years ago when his neighbour’s son went trick-or-treating.

“He was enthusiastic about it. Nothing could have killed his love for the candy and character dress-up.”

The following year, Stubbs noticed the child did not leave the house.

He went to the neighbour and asked why the boy did not come knocking.

“He lost the spirit of Halloween,” the mother replied.

The similar spirit can be felt through the year, even with Christmas, Stubbs said.

“Christmas is just about buying gifts. Not the entire package of the holiday season.”

Still, he is hopeful.

“If things can go back to the way it used to be, maybe the spirit will come back. I’m hoping for it.”





Advertisements