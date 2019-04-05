Love is a chemical in the brain, just ask Casey Munn

Uncategorized

By Amanda Melendez

March 27, 2019

Casey Mann was reading the book The sun is also a star by Nicola Yoon. It’s the story of a teenage boy who bets a girl will fall in love with him in a day. It explores the idea that love is a chemical reaction in the brain.

The 13-year-old Mann decided to build her science fair project based on the ideas movies and books have about love.

Mann goes to Morell Consolidated School and she participated in the P.E.I. provincial science fair at UPEI on March 27.

She mentioned in her project there is proof love has three stages, involving chemical reactions in your brain.

“When people are in love, they have attraction led by dopamine and serotonin. Teens fall in love with the idea of Jack and Rose from Titanic, which only lasts one day.”

“We never see a couple argue in this movies.”

Science suggests love is in our heads.

Chemicals like dopamine plays an important part in our behaviour. It’s related to pleasurable goals, such as food, sex and social interaction.

Serotonin is a hormone known to affect mood, appetite, social behaviour, sleep and memory.

When you are with the person you like, you feel nervous. That is just the serotonin acting in your brain, said Mann.

She shared the steps of love.

“The first stage is lust. It’s led by testosterone and estrogen, which are first realized during puberty.”

These two hormones maintain human reproduction, said Mann.

Stage two is based on attraction, which involves the hormones dopamine and serotonin.

In this stage, some people become addicted to the feeling of being love, said Mann.

“The release of all the hormones while being in love, it’s so pleasant to them they keep wanting more.”

Stage three is based on attachment, usually you go through it after marriage, said Mann.

“It’s the strongest stage. It has to be able to keep strong – the relationship – through all the emotional and everyday struggles.”

Oxytocin is what emotionally connects a couple in love, Mann said.

It is released when a mother gives birth to help emotionally bond her to her child.

Mann explained how The New York Times created a test to bond strangers.

“The test has 36 questions divided in three sets, each more intense. You and a stranger will ask the questions and you may or may not fall in love.”

The trick is the intensity of the questions, making two strangers bound with every answer.

One question was “Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die?”

Mann got a junior honorable mention in the fair.

Casey Mann holding Romeo and Juliet in front of her project at UPEI on March 27.

